Centenarian: Nicolo Cerulli of Medford

Nicolo Cerulli, born June 16, 1910, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is one of seven children. He is a retired pharmacist and enjoys reading the PDR trade journal. Nick was an avid baseball player and loved to participate in ballroom-style dancing. He has been married to Rosemarie for 40 years, and they live in Medford. He celebrated his birthday at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue with family, including his two sisters, Nancy and Phyllis, one stepson, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

- Compiled by Darlene Gein