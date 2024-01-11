I Do!: Cheryl Lee and Nick Wong of Oceanside

The first time Cheryl Lee met Nick Wong, she fell in love.

“He had the kindest eyes. . . . They were just so sweet,” said Lee, recalling the couple’s first date at Lenox & Park Italian Bistro in Rockville Centre on March 27, 2021.

The feeling was mutual: “She was the most amazing woman I have ever met. She was beautiful and I loved that we had so much in common,” Wong said.

But Wong, who works in law enforcement, was hesitant to ask Lee on a second date until his work schedule better aligned with hers. Tired of waiting, Lee said she baked him cookies and took them to him at his job.

Want your wedding featured in Newsday? If you've been married in the past 12 months, we want to hear from you! Email your love story, in 250 words or less, to lilife@newsday.com.

“I have never baked anyone cookies just to get a second date!” Lee said with a laugh.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cheryl Lee and Nick Wong on their wedding day. Credit: Brian Ozegovich/Park Ave Studio

Fast-forward to February 2023: Wong planned to propose during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But, said Lee, she accidentally ruined the surprise — she was trying to get Wong to put their valuables in the hotel safe and found the ring while checking his backpack.

Instead, he proposed at Lenox & Park on their two-year anniversary, dropping to one knee as they were walking back to their car after dinner.

“It was kinda fast because it was really cold that night,” Lee recalled. “He was super nervous that the ring box was upside down.”

The couple wed on Nov. 18, at the View in Oakdale. Since their families are both from China, Lee said they incorporated cultural traditions like a lion dance performance into their celebration.

“Our wedding day flowed perfectly, and we truly had fun celebrating with our friends and family,” Wong said.

The couple incorporated traditional Chinese elements into their wedding day. Credit: Brian Ozegovich/Park Ave Studio