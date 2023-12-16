Making the Grade: Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School team named Lemelson-MIT 'InventTeam'

A team from Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School is one of eight nationwide to win a prestigious grant to solve a problem impacting their community.

The 14-student team has received a $7,500 grant and was named an “InvenTeam” by the Lemelson-MIT Program, which awards several prizes annually to inventors in the United States. InvenTeams consist of high schoolers who devise technological solutions to real-world problems.

The school’s invention will focus on active and passive tick mitigation strategies that do not require pesticides. The team, which is under the direction of research teacher Jaak Raudsepp, is comprised of students Adais Arora, Kelly Callaghan, Keira Chan, Michelle Coles, Dhanya Dhariwal, Katie Engel, Isabella Garra, Milan Lustig, Desmond Mehta, Sebastian Monterroso, Charlie Neri, Ryan Smith, Julia Wang and Lucas Wolf.

“We are honored to receive this national grant, which recognizes the outstanding research skills and dedication of our students and the district’s commitment to providing our students with state-of-the-art STEM research opportunities,” said Cold Spring Harbor school district Superintendent Jill M. Gierasch. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

InvenTeams were selected by a panel that included university professors, industry professionals and college students — some of whom were members of previous InvenTeams. The teams’ prototypes will be showcased at a technical review within their home communities in February, followed by a final prototype showcase next summer at EurekaFest, which is a celebration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“These high school students are not just problem solvers of tomorrow, they are problem solvers today, helping to make our world more equitable, healthier and safer,” Lemelson-MIT’s invention education officer, Leigh Estabrooks, said.

FLORAL PARK

Sensory gym

The Floral Park-Bellerose elementary school recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new sensory gym.

The room was designed to be a “supportive space full of welcoming activities” for students in need of quiet time, to participate in creative tasks that explore their senses of sight and touch, school officials said. It features bright colors and items like a trampoline, crawling tube and hammock swing.

“The space will help students build self-esteem and social skills while providing all the tools needed for sensory regulation,” Liza Ruiz, the Floral Park-Bellerose school district’s superintendent, said.

FRANKLIN SQUARE

New principal

Cindy Gervasi is the new principal of Willow Road Elementary School in Valley Stream School District 13. She replaced Rosalie Ambrosio, who retired.

Gervasi was previously the school’s acting principal, as well as a summer school principal and pre-K coordinator for the district, which she joined as a reading teacher at Howell Road Elementary School in 2006.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Willow Road,” Gervasi said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, students and parents of Willow Road to ensure that every child receives the best possible education.”

ISLANDWIDE

Science fair winners

Nine Long Island students were among 14 winners nationwide in a science fair coordinated by the Association of Chinese American Physicians. Their topics ranged from exploring the neuroprotective potential of farnesol and solanesol against Alzheimer’s disease pathology, to the effect of willow extract on azolla growth for improving the phytoremediation of zinc.

Local winners and their high schools were: Sophia Zhu, Jericho, Outstanding Research Award; Samantha Stoneking and Kristina Theodosopoulas, Manhasset, Outstanding Research Award; Edward Huang, Manhasset, Excellent Research Award; Alexander Xu, Great Neck South, Excellent Research Award; Alena Tsai, Manhasset, Honorable Research Award; Christian Kim and Grace Punzalan, Manhasset, Honorable Research Award; and Judy Zhao, Ward Melville, Honorable Research Award.