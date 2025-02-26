14 LI schools recognized for female diversity

Fourteen Long Island schools have been recognized for their efforts incorporating female students into computer science education.

The schools were named recipients of the College Board’s Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Awards for achieving high female representation in AP computer science classes during the 2023-24 school year. They were among 1,153 recipients nationwide.

The schools are Centereach High School; Central Islip High School; Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr High School; Hampton Bays High School; Hempstead High School; Huntington High School; Manhasset Secondary School; MDQ Academy in Commack; Mineola High School; North Shore Hebrew Academy High School in Great Neck; Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset; Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead; St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington; and Schechter School of Long Island in Williston Park.

“We’re honored that our school has been recognized with this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers,” Lauren Tallarine, director of mathematics and business for the Manhasset school district, said in a statement.

To earn the designation, either 50% of students in a school’s AP Computer Science Principles or AP Computer Science A must be female, or the schools’ percentage of females taking an AP computer science exam must meet or exceed that of their female populations, according to the College Board.

Overall, females account for just 34% of participants in AP Computer Science Principles and 26% of participants in AP Computer Science A in U.S. high schools, the College Board said.

GREENLAWN

Nets logo design winner

Harborfields High School sophomore Isabella DiPaolo has been named the winner of a logo design contest coordinated by the Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. For winning, she received courtside seats and was interviewed on camera during a game in January.

DiPaolo’s design featured the red silhouette of a player shooting a basketball bordered by a black circle meant to depict a rim and “demonstrate the cyclical nature of the game,” she said.

“We are so proud of Isabella on this incredible achievement,” said Harborfields Principal Philip Farrelly. “It brings immense pride to not just Harborfields High School, but the entire community.”

HAUPPAUGE

Gaga ball pit

Hauppauge High School junior Andrew Congema recently constructed a gaga ball pit, an octagonal area where children play a variant of dodgeball, at Forest Brook Elementary School in Smithtown.

Congema, a member of Boy Scout Troop 343 in Hauppauge, completed the project in pursuit of his Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest achievement attainable within the Boy Scouts of America. To fund the project, he coordinated a car wash that raised more than $1,800.

“Since I have so many great memories from going to Forest Brook Elementary School, I decided to create my Eagle Scout project on the grounds for all the children to enjoy,” Congema said.

ISLAND PARK

New principal

Shannon Malagreca has been named principal of Francis X. Hegarty Elementary School. She replaced Sandra Schneider, who held the position on an interim basis.

Malagreca was assistant principal of PS 457 in the Bronx since 2021, and before that served as a literary consultant for education consulting company Generation Ready. She is also a professional development instructor for SCOPE Education Services.

“In my first couple of days, I have already seen the passion for learning that is evident in this building,” Malagreca said. “I look forward to continuing to foster a positive and engaging school environment for every child.”