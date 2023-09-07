Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go! Lynbrook High student Cooper Schorr raises money for autism nonprofit

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

A Lynbrook High School student recently raised awareness of — and money for — individuals with autism.

Cooper Schorr, a junior, has collected $850 through bracelet sales and donations to benefit Nassau Suffolk Services for Autism, which is a Commack-based nonprofit dedicated to the education and treatment of people with autism spectrum disorders on Long Island.

The rainbow-colored stretch band bracelets, which feature the slogan “embrace differences,” were created by Lynbrook Swag, which is owned by Schorr’s friend’s father, Adam Glickman. Schorr estimates he has sold about 250 bracelets.

“I definitely feel like these kids who have special needs don’t really get recognized that much, so I decided to show them that we think about them and we care,” said Schorr, who hopes to turn the fundraiser into an annual event.

Schorr’s three-day bracelet sale in the spring was followed by the Lynbrook High boys tennis team hosting a bake sale, where they also sold the bracelets, he said. To spread the word about the bracelets, Schorr posted flyers around the school building and promoted their sale on social media as well as during the school’s morning announcements.

Schorr, 16, is vice president of his class and a member of the school’s boys tennis team and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the American Jewish Committee’s Leaders for Tomorrow, which is a program for high school students.

