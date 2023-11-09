Movies, museums and more day time fun on Long Island

A night on the town may be exciting for some people, but for others — parents of young kids with early wake-ups, elderly grandparents with limited stamina — it could be the last thing they want. Instead, a short, local outing during the day can be a wonderful way to break from the routine and make new memories. Here are a few ideas to get started — or schedule weekly dates and enjoy them all!

FUN AND GAMES

Creativity knows no bounds, but since many paint-and-sip events are held during evening hours, it might not be possible for early birds to enjoy them. But several studios, like Muse Paintbar in Garden City (837 Franklin Ave.) and Port Jefferson (134 Main St.), offer step-by-step painting instruction while the sun is shining. Choose a location and project ($35-$60), and make a reservation at musepaintbar.com (888-607-6873).

Or share a friendly rivalry at Main Street Board Game Café in Huntington (307 Main St.; 631-729-0060; mainstboardgamecafe.com). Reserve a table, select from a library of 300 games — from Monopoly to mahjong — then settle in for an afternoon (or early evening) of shared laughs and bonding ($15 per person for 3 hours of play, including instruction, if needed).

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT!

Long Island has a rich community theater landscape, with nearly 150 companies performing musicals and dramatic plays at venues across Nassau and Suffolk. Find a show near you at lictc.org/companies or head to Northport’s year-round John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St.; 631-261-2900; engemantheater.com) for professionally cast Broadway productions. The theater offers free valet parking, a snack table and a full bar serving specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Fans of the silver screen will enjoy new movies, restored classics and even silent films with a live organ accompanist at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington (423 Park Ave.; 631-423-7610; cinemaartscentre.org). The theater is wheelchair accessible, offers hearing-assistive devices and weekly open-caption screenings for attendees who are deaf and hard of hearing, and has dedicated parking. They also serve beer and wine.

TEA SERVICE

Treat yourself like royalty with an elegant afternoon tea, complete with scones, finger sandwiches and pastries. Robinson’s Tea Room (97 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-751-1232; robinsonstearoom.com; $45 for adults, $35 for children) and Chat Noir (230 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-208-8522; chatnoirtea.com; $31) are two charming spots. For a truly opulent experience, head to the Red Salt Room on the first floor of the Garden City Hotel (45 Seventh St., Garden City; 877-549-0400; gardencityhotel.com), where celebrity chef David Burke serves his version of the classic, three-tiered affair.

A STEP BACK IN TIME

You don’t have to be invited to a high-society wedding to get an inside look at Oheka Castle. The historic 127-room Gold Coast mansion and its gardens are open for hourlong tours ($25-$30) on select dates. Extend your visit with lunch at the on-site OHK Bar & Restaurant, where tour participants get a 10% discount. Separate reservations are required for each (135 W. Gate Dr, Huntington; 631-659-1400, oheka.com).

Or walk the halls of Teddy Roosevelt’s home, Sagamore Hill, which served as the “summer White House” during his presidency. The 45-minute tours run Thursdays through Sundays and include the mansion and grounds. There’s a dedicated accessible path, a ramp and benches for resting. Tour times vary, and reservations are required ($10 for adults; $1 for children; 20 Sagamore Hill Rd., Oyster Bay; 877-444-6777; recreation.gov).

MUSEUMS, ARTS & SCIENCES

A day at a large museum can be daunting, but Long Island’s small, niche museums provide the right amount of science, history and culture without the sore feet.

The Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County (110 N.Franklin St, Hempstead; 516-572-0730; jjpaamuseum.org), Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum (301 Main St.; 631-367-3418; cshwhalingmuseum.org), and Southold Indian Museum (1080 Main Bayview Rd.; 631-765-5577; southoldindianmuseum.com) each can be explored in as little as an hour. Check websites or call ahead for hours, which may vary.