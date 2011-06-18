Disability inspiration for Intel semifinalist

Dianna Hu describes herself as physically limited but intellectually boundless.

Hu, who is graduating from Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a neuromuscular disease of the spinal cord that results in progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

She uses a wheelchair and has limited use of her arms. Hu attends four sessions a week of physical therapy, in addition to separate occupational therapy sessions. She is also accompanied daily by a school aide who helps her with everything from eating lunch to carrying books. At home, Hu's parents help with getting dressed and other tasks.

Through it all, Hu has maintained a positive outlook and found time to shine in school by racking up accolades ranging from homecoming queen to Intel and Siemens semifinalist to class valedictorian, yet staying humble.

"When I was younger, I viewed it [the wheelchair] as a symbol of being an outcast," said Hu, 18. "Now, I accept my disability as a part of who I am and try not to let it define me."

But no one's perfect: "Sometimes, I'll even use it [the chair] to run over people's toes," she jokingly added.

Hu said she adopted her positive attitude around the age of 4, when she and her parents lived in Maryland and went doctor to doctor seeking opinions on her condition. While most doctors shared "the evils of the disease" and called it the biggest genetic killer among infants, she said one, Thomas Crawford of Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, inspired her and told her it was possible she could outlive her parents.

Today, Hu calls science her "biggest focus" and used her disability as a foundation for a research project this school year by creating a computer model to analyze genetic mutations that cause her disease and their effect on key proteins. The project earned Hu a national semifinalist spot in both the Intel Science Talent Search and Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

Hu is also ranked in the nation's top 100 female chess players by the U.S. Chess Federation, is president of her school's Mathletes club and captain of the academic quiz bowl team.

"Running for office, serving on committees, all allowed her to place herself at the front -- in a position for all to see," said her guidance counselor, Brian Welsh. "Has she ever met opposition? Absolutely. But what she's learned from each defeat makes her resolve stronger."

Hu will carry that resolve to Harvard College, where she plans to focus on math and science.