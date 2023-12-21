Bucket List: Double Dutch on Long Island

As a young girl, Dana Johnson-Amparo, 51, said she loved jumping Double Dutch.

So when the Hempstead resident joined the Dutchess of Ropes Double Dutch group in September, she said it allowed her to reconnect with an activity that brought back memories of her youth.

“I felt like a part of the team right away!” she said. “They were patient and allowed me to jump at my own pace. . . . A few weeks I had to rest my legs, and I just turned the rope for the other ladies. Once my legs healed I started jumping Double Dutch like I did back in my elementary days.”

Double Dutch involves two jump ropes, moving in opposite directions, jumped by one or more people at the same time. In addition to offering a cardiovascular workout, it can improve coordination.

For people who jumped as children, or who want to try it for the first time, the Dutchess of Ropes offers what it says is the only Double Dutch group for adults on the Island. The group has held clinics at various locations, including in Farmingdale and Uniondale.

Layla’s Dance and Drum studio in Valley Stream also offers classes for children and teens, and owner Anayo Michel said family workshops held throughout the year give parents a chance to join in the fun.

Participants say Double Dutch gives them a chance to work out while bonding with their fellow jumpers.

“I have gained a sisterhood with the ladies, as they are encouraging every step of the way,” said Dutchess of Ropes member Tierra Dumpson, 33, of Uniondale.

Johnson-Amparo agreed.

“I absolutely feel connected to all of the ladies jumping Double Dutch,” she said. “We learn new jumping moves together [and] support each other all while having fun.”

Though jumping rope can be an intense workout, Dumpson said beginners shouldn’t be deterred.

“When it comes to the workout, you can move at your own pace, and you are introduced to this activity at the beginner level,” she said.