Bucket List: Double Dutch on Long Island
As a young girl, Dana Johnson-Amparo, 51, said she loved jumping Double Dutch.
So when the Hempstead resident joined the Dutchess of Ropes Double Dutch group in September, she said it allowed her to reconnect with an activity that brought back memories of her youth.
“I felt like a part of the team right away!” she said. “They were patient and allowed me to jump at my own pace. . . . A few weeks I had to rest my legs, and I just turned the rope for the other ladies. Once my legs healed I started jumping Double Dutch like I did back in my elementary days.”
Double Dutch involves two jump ropes, moving in opposite directions, jumped by one or more people at the same time. In addition to offering a cardiovascular workout, it can improve coordination.
For people who jumped as children, or who want to try it for the first time, the Dutchess of Ropes offers what it says is the only Double Dutch group for adults on the Island. The group has held clinics at various locations, including in Farmingdale and Uniondale.
Layla’s Dance and Drum studio in Valley Stream also offers classes for children and teens, and owner Anayo Michel said family workshops held throughout the year give parents a chance to join in the fun.
Participants say Double Dutch gives them a chance to work out while bonding with their fellow jumpers.
“I have gained a sisterhood with the ladies, as they are encouraging every step of the way,” said Dutchess of Ropes member Tierra Dumpson, 33, of Uniondale.
Johnson-Amparo agreed.
“I absolutely feel connected to all of the ladies jumping Double Dutch,” she said. “We learn new jumping moves together [and] support each other all while having fun.”
Though jumping rope can be an intense workout, Dumpson said beginners shouldn’t be deterred.
“When it comes to the workout, you can move at your own pace, and you are introduced to this activity at the beginner level,” she said.
WHERE TO JUMP
The Dutchess of Ropes’ last clinic of the year ended earlier in December. 2024 classes will begin again in the spring. For more information, email thedutchessofropes@outlook.com or check out the group out on Instagram: instagram.com/thedutchessofropes
or Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/thedutchessofropes
Layla’s Dance and Drum offers child Double Dutch jump rope classes from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The studio, located at 27 E. Merrick Rd. in Valley Stream, can be reached via text at 516-295-1867.
WHO CAN JOIN
From beginners to more skilled jumpers, all are welcome at the Dutchess of Ropes. Founder Yocana Orange said her program is designed to help those just starting out build the necessary strength needed to jump Double Dutch.
COST
Dutchess of Ropes clinics have ranged in cost from $30 to up to $70. Check with the group for the most updated pricing.
Layla’s Dance and Drum will offer a $10 trial classes on Dec. 23 and Jan. 13. Double Dutch classes cost $65 monthly.
WHAT TO WEAR
Jumpers are advised to wear sneakers and athletic clothes. Jump ropes are supplied at the Dutchess of Ropes clinics.