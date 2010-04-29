East End police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24.

Aquebogue

A fire in a greenhouse on West Lane was extinguished April 23.

Loose chickens were reported on Promenade Drive on April 22.

Bellport

The side door of a Michigan Avenue home was kicked in April 19. A television was stolen.

Brookhaven

Dealer license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Montauk Highway business April 19.

Coram

Copper piping was stolen from an unoccupied Margaret Drive home on April 19.

Jewelry was stolen from a Woodland Court residence April 21.

East Hampton

A 16-year-old of East Hampton was arrested April 21 at police headquarters and charged with criminal mischief.

Six copper downspouts valued at more than $1,000 were stolen from a Jericho Lane residence April 23.

Cittanuova Ristorante on Newtown Lane was marked with graffiti April 23.

An 18-speed mountain bike was stolen from Pantigo Road April 22.

A building on Toilsome Lane was marked with graffiti April 21.

Jamesport

A woman reported her vehicle was struck on Wesley Avenue by an unknown vehicle April 18.

Mount Sinai

A burglary was attempted at Comp Mart on Nesconset Highway April 18. The unknown individual fled when the alarm sounded. Nothing was reported missing.

Riverhead

Golf clubs valued at $1,500 were stolen April 24 from Long Island National Golf Course on Northville Turnpike.

Shirts valued at $3,000 were stolen from DKNY Jeans on West Main Street April 24.

Merchandise valued at $3,620 was stolen from Lacoste on West Main Street April 24.

An unknown male stole about 60 bathing suits valued at $990 from Disney Store on West Main Street on April 23.

Six unknown males in a black 4-door sedan robbed a man of $550 April 18. One of the suspects fired up to three shots with a semiautomatic handgun at the victim as he fled. The victim was injured but refused medical treatment.

A 15-year-old was arrested April 18 at East Main and Elton streets and charged with unlawful possession of fireworks.

Unknown male and female individuals stole shirts valued at $2,000 from Reebok on West Main Street on April 18.

Four unknown male and female individuals stole clothing valued at about $1,700 from Aeropostale on West Main Street on April 18.

Rocky Point

A lock was cut at a vacant building on Taft Street April 22.

Sag Harbor

A 15-year-old from Sag Harbor was arrested April 21 and charged with selling marijuana to a 13-year-old girl.

Shirley

The contents of an unlocked 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Neighborhood Road were discovered missing April 18.

Southampton

A Riverhead man, 26, was arrested April 21 at a Sunoco gas station on County Road 39. The suspect was an employee and is accused of stealing money from the cash register.

Wading River

A burning odor at a North Wading River Road residence was reported April 23.

Prescription hydrocodone pills were reported missing from a Remsen Road residence April 23.

An abandoned vehicle was reported April 20 on Sound Avenue.

ELSEWHERE

East Patchogue

A decorative landscaping sculpture was stolen from a La Bonne Vie Drive residence April 22.

Farmingville

A Coram man, 26, was arrested April 20 and charged with second-degree burglary. He is accused of climbing through a basement window at a Waverly Avenue home and stealing a laptop computer and wallet.

Lake Grove

A 19-foot scissor lift was stolen from Petco on New Moriches Road April 20.

North Patchogue

A Shih tzu was stolen from a Mount Vernon Avenue residence April 18.

Patchogue

The front passenger window of a 2010 Toyota Camry in a parking lot on Sunrise Highway was broken April 18. A pocketbook was taken.

Ronkonkoma

A window was broken on the parish outreach building on Church Street April 20. A gift card and currency were stolen.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on South Second Street April 22. The undercarriage of the vehicle was damaged.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley, Ginny Dunleavy and Sabrina Monroe