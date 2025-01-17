Hometown Hero: Eliza Liebowitz collects toys for kids in need

A Roslyn teen is encouraging local residents to clean out their closets to help children with cancer.

Eliza Liebowitz, a junior at Roslyn High School, founded the nonprofit Clean Your Closets Out for Children, which has collected thousands of toys over the past year — ranging from action figures to board games — for pediatric cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan through its Courage Cart initiative.

Liebowitz, 16, said she got the idea for Courage Cart, from which hospital staffers distribute the toys, while a friend was treated for cancer at MSK. Many of the toy donations are dropped off at Liebowitz’s home by family and friends and stored until they are delivered to MSK, while some donors mail toys directly to the hospital, she said.

“Community service is so much more than what the college admission process portrays it to be,” said Liebowitz who started the nonprofit in 2022. “It’s so impactful and will change the lives of the people you’re helping, but it also changes your own life.”

Liebowitz said she’s sent about 10 batches of toys to the hospital in recent years — including four since she kicked off Courage Cart last year. She said she spreads the word about her collection efforts via social media and her temple and village newsletters.

“The hospital stay is such a hard time in their lives, and I want to support them in any way I can,” Liebowitz said of children undergoing cancer treatment. Memorial Sloan Kettering’s associate director for patient programs, Rachel Corke, said the hospital staff appreciates the donations.

It is important, Corke said, “that our patients and their loved ones feel the love and support from the community ... ​​​​​“We extend our deepest gratitude to Eliza and those who kindly donated.”

Clean Your Closets Out for Children also helps kids affected by illness, poverty, war and natural disasters.

Liebowitz’s previous efforts include collecting new and gently-used clothing for children affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, collecting medical relief supplies to assist earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and collecting stuffed animals for young hostages impacted by the Israel-Hamas war.

Liebowitz’s other volunteer work includes serving as co-chair of an annual blood drive through the Village of East Hills, collecting food and funds for a pantry at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in Greenvale and hosting lemonade stands to raise money for the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.