Events celebrate Black History Month on Long Island

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation displays posters and prints to celebrate Black History Month through Feb. 28. Credit: New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (asalh.org) initiated the first "Negro History Week," according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance. This year's theme is "Black Resistance in the Past, Present and Future.” Please confirm events before setting out.

ONGOING

STATE PARKS CULTURAL EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation displays posters and prints to celebrate Black History Month through Feb. 28. Exhibits on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at Long Island Parks regional headquarters, 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon, 631-321-3510; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, 1000 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, Hay Barn Visitor Center, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-9210; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, 516-766-1029; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center, 150 Bay Pkwy, Wantagh, 516-809-8222; free, self-guided; visit parks.ny.gov.

BRENTWOOD

GALLERY

Visit a display of local artists' works, including scientific illustrator Ed Bell, contributing art director at Scientific American, and a selection of images of local Black landmarks in the History Room, held during library hours, Feb. 1 to 28, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BRIGHTWATERS

INSIDE AND OUTSIDE SHOWCASE: FRANCES BELL

Books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee Frances Bell will be on display during library hours, Feb. 1 to 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

PATCHOGUE

STORY WALK

The library is highlighting "A Song for Miles," by Tiffany Russell, with an interactive story walk, for children of all ages, drop in anytime during library hours, Feb. 1 to 28, Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

JAN. 31

ELMONT

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama "Till" (2022, rated PG-13, 2:10), starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison, 2:30 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, first-come, first-seated, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

FEB. 1

BRENTWOOD

ARTIST SERIES AND CRAFT

Theaster Gates creates artwork that focuses on space theory, land development, sculpture and performance. Participants use air-dry clay to craft vases to display for Black History Month; for teens ages 13 to 17; 3 to 5 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BRIGHTWATERS

AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

Screening of the musical "Stormy Weather" (1943, not rated, 1:18), starring Lena Horne, Bill Robinson and Cab Calloway, 2:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, register at bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

FEB. 2

BRENTWOOD

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss “Libertie,” a novel by Kaitlyn Greenidge, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register to attend in-person or online at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

NORTH BABYLON

DOCUMENTARY FILM NIGHT

Screening of "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (2020, rated PG, 1:36), starring Elijah Cummings and Anthony Johnson, about the life of congressman and social activist John Lewis, 6 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

SYOSSET

RACE AND THE CONSTITUTION

Learn about the clauses dealing with slavery and its abolition, the ongoing march toward realizing equality, and how a 150-year-old amendment has been used as a voice for freedom, 2 to 3 p.m., Syosset Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., free, held in-person and online, syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

Rhonda Denet will perform on Feb. 3 in Elmont, and on Feb. 5 in North Babylon. Credit: Danielle Silverman

FEB. 3

BALDWIN

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama "Malcolm X" (1992, rated PG-13, 3:22), starring Denzel Washington, 1 p.m., Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, first-come first-served, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

EAST HAMPTON

ONLINE: THE SUPER BOWL

Veteran sports broadcaster Evan Weiner discusses how the Super Bowl rose out of the Civil Rights Movement, specifically the African American boycott of the AFL All-Star Game in New Orleans, as well as the history of the halftime shows, how the famed football game got its name and more, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

ELMONT

LIVE PERFORMANCE: SONGS OF LIBERATION AND LOVE

Rhonda Denét and her trio perform gospel, jazz, soul and pop tunes with songs recorded by Dinah Washington, Sam Cooke, Nina Simone, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder and more, 12:30 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, first-come, first-seated, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GARDEN CITY

SPRINTING TOWARD SUCCESS: TWO LEGENDARY ADELPHI OLYMPIANS

Join in a conversation with Olympians June Griffith Collison and Dennis Collison, 4 p.m., Athletics Department at Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., Performing Arts Center, free, reserve at adelphi.edu/events, 516-877-3751.

GLEN HEAD

MOVIE

Screening of the drama "Imitation of Life" (1934, not rated, 1:51), starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers, 2 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head, free, register at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

HOLBROOK

ONLINE: TNT BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead; for adults in their 20s and 30s; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

A past teen program for Black History Month at the Brentwood Public Library, which this year is hosting several events in February. Credit: Brentwood Public Library

FEB. 4

BRENTWOOD

CELEBRATION

Features speakers, artists, historians, food and music. Celebrate and learn about new historical discoveries, noon to 3 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

ELMONT

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Simply Magic performs classic love songs and dance music from the 1960s to today in celebration of Black History Month, 2 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, first-come, first-seated, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MIDDLE ISLAND

MOVIE

Screening of "The Woman King" (2022, PG-13, 2:15), starring Viola Davis and John Boyega, 2:15 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

UNIONDALE

GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Celebrate eight comedians including Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson and others, for their contributions to the world of comedy, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave, free, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

ROOSEVELT

THE CEREMONIAL MOVEMENT COLLECTIVE

African dance and djembe calling circle, all ages welcome (bring your djembe), 10 a.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.

NATIONAL AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN AND LUNCH

Share a book and have a bite to eat, 1 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., free, register at rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222, ext. 4.

Army 2nd Lt. Gabe C. Hawkins, second from right, looks over a map before taking his students on a cross-country trip at Tuskegee, Ala., on Sept. 5, 1942. The cadets are being trained to join the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black combat unit in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The Jericho library is hosting an event about the unit in February. Credit: The Associated Press

FEB. 5

ALBERTSON

PITCH PERFECT PROJECT

A celebration of jazz music and the contributions made by African American musicians, composers and lyricists, 3 p.m., Shelter Rock Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

ELMONT

LIVE PERFORMANCE: THREE CENTURIES OF AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu and his New York City Trio showcase the vast contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world, 2 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, first-come, first-seated, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GREAT NECK

STANDING TOGETHER AS A COMMUNITY HONORING THE MEMORY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Choral performances by the Shireinu Choir of Long Island and the Mass Choir from the Free Will Baptist Church of Freeport, with guest speaker, educator Anael Alston, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Lake Success Jewish Center, 354 Lakeville Rd., $20, reserve at hmtcli.org, 516-466-0569, ext. 1.

JERICHO

THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN

Learn about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen, a Black military unit in World War II with nearly a thousand fighter and bomber pilots, as well as 1,600 crew and support personnel, presented by the Nassau County Historical Society, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Jericho Library, 1 Merry Lane, free, attend in-person or register to attend online at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

KINGS PARK

SELF-GUIDED HIKE

Ten stations in the marsh and woodlands feature the achievements of a Black environmentalist who made contributions to the field of science, 1:30 p.m., Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, $4, free children younger than three, reserve, parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333.

MIDDLE ISLAND

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Sympatico performs a mixture of jazz and blues music, both nostalgic and current, including music by Nina Simone, Etta James and Sergio Mendes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

NORTH BABYLON

LOVE, FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denét performs a collection of jazz and soul favorites, 2 to 3 p.m., North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

ROSLYN

PERFORMANCE

A performance of “The Healing Quilt,” by Long Island playwright Carolyn Brown, 2 to 3 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn, free, register at bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE

A screening of "The Color of Friendship" (2000, rated TV-G, 1:27), starring Lindsey Haun and Shadia Simmons, 1:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

WESTBURY

'UNBOSSED AND UNBOWED': THE STORY OF SHIRLEY CHISHOLM

Ingrid Griffith presents the story of Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn-born politician who was the first African American woman to win a seat in the U.S. Congress and run for U.S. president, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Westbury Memorial Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

FEB. 8

MANHATTAN

'RESURRECTION': THE 1921 TULSA RACE MASSACRE

Anne L. Thompson-Scretching’s play tells the story of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, a tragedy that officials at the time actively tried to wipe from historical record, Feb. 8-12, American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54 St., Manhattan, tickets starting at $33.39, 212-581-3044, tinyurl.com/resurrection23.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Sabrina Monroe, LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler