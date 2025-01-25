Events celebrating Black History Month on Long Island

The first iteration of Black History Month was organized in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved people and the second Black person to earn a PhD from Harvard University. It was initially called "Negro History Week" and scheduled to coincide with Abraham Lincoln's birthday (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass' (circa Feb. 14), according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The initiative became Black History Month in February 1976 "to more fully represent the scope and experience of Black history, life and culture," according to the museum.

This year's Black History Month theme is "African Americans and Labor" focusing on the ways work impacts "the collective experiences of Black people," according to Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which determines the theme. Events will be held across Long Island this week to mark the occasion. Please confirm events before attending.

ONGOING

GARDEN CITY

EXHIBITION: FRONTLINE PROPHET

An exhibition to honor the legacy of James Baldwin through the artwork of artist and activist Sabrina Nelson; gallery talk and reception held 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 3, reserve; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Feb. 28, Art Gallery in the Ruth S. Hartley University Center, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., free, adelphi.edu, 516-877-4978.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JAN. 29

BRENTWOOD

CREATE A MURAL

Use vinyl records to create a collaborative mural in honor or Black History Month for display in the Teen Room, for children ages 13-17, 2-4 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, 34 2nd Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

FEB. 1

BRENTWOOD

BLACK HISTORY MONTH DISPLAY

Teen artists showcase their talent and creativity by displaying flower silhouettes, neon acrylic artwork inspired by the artist Derrick Adams and watercolor artwork inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Brentwood Public Library, 34 2nd Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

DISPLAY: FRANCES BELL

An exhibit features books, photos and artwork from Bay Shore resident and library board trustee elder Frances Bell, in honor of Black History Month, on display during library hours through Feb. 28, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

ELMONT

THE SOUL OF JAZZ

Napoleon Revels-Bey’s Nu Mo Swing Ensemble performs music by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Quincy Jones, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and more, 2-3:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MINEOLA

MOSTLY MOTOWN CONCERT

Rhonda Denét pays tribute to classic R&B and soul, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd., free, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.

FEB. 2

BRIDGEHAMPTON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH READ-IN

Gather to read aloud a short passage from a book, poem or speech written by an African American author, selections available to read, bring your own or just come to listen, 1-3 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., free, register, myhamptonlibrary.org, 631-537-0015.

CUTCHOGUE

AUTHOR TALK

Jacqueline Dinan discuss her latest biography “The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson: Missing Evidence, Racism, & Collective Amnesia,” books available for purchase and signing, 2 p.m., Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Rd., free, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org, 631-734-7122.

EAST MEADOW

ARTIST TALK AND RECEPTION

African American quilter Joan Hodges discusses her Afro-centric quilts and dolls that tell the stories of Black American history, including her Sheroes of Black History quilt, which highlights the women who have been central to her life and her narrative, 1:30-4 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, light refreshments served, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

CONCERT: PURE JOY

Vocalist Paige Patterson presents a Valentine’s Day tribute to African American singers and composers, 2-4 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

FREEPORT

A TRIBUTE TO DUKE ELLINGTON

The Paul Joseph Trio pays tribute to composer Duke Ellington with a performance of instrumental jazz renditions of “Satin Doll,” “In a Sentimental Mood,” “Take the ‘A’ Train” and more, 2:30-4 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

GLEN COVE

THE LADIES OF MOTOWN VOLUME 1

Rhonda Denét celebrates the ladies of Motown with hits from female groups, solo artists and songwriters who defined the Motown sound, 2-3 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., free, register, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HUNTINGTON

BAGELS AND MOVIE

Bagels and a screening of the dark comedy “Do the Right Thing” (1989, rated R, 2:00), directed by Spike Lee, about the racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood, 10 a.m. bagels followed by the film at 11 a.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $20, tickets required, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

MONTAUK

A MUSIC LEGACY: THREE CENTURIES OF AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu presents a solo concert celebrating the beauty, diversity and enduring impact of the legacy of African diasporic music and culture, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Hwy., free, montauklibrary.org, 631-668-3377.

UNIONDALE

PAINT LIKE ALMA THOMAS

Learn about African American Artist Alma Thomas and create your own artwork in her style to take home, 1:30-3 p.m., Uniondale Public Library, 400 Uniondale Ave, free, call to register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Sabrina Monroe, LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano