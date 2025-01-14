8 LI students among winners of new state contest

Long IslandLI Life

Nora Boecherer, a student at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School...

Nora Boecherer, a student at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School in Port Jefferson, was among 12 winners statewide in the inaugural Every Child Reads Student Awards. Credit: Port Jefferson school District

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Eight Long Island students were winners in a new statewide contest that challenged children to express their thoughts on why literacy is critical to health and wellness.

The students were among 12 winners statewide in the inaugural Every Child Reads Student Awards coordinated by the New York State PTA and New York-based health insurance company Fidelis Care. The contest, which received 55 submissions from K-12 students, asked participants to create a poster, video or essay in response to the question “Why is reading important to your health and wellness?”

Long Island’s winners and their school districts were: Olivia Respol, Freeport; Emma Hughes and Leanne Ng, Garden City; Insiya Ali, Hicksville; Hillary Li, Jericho; Nora Boecherer, Port Jefferson; Vivian Santiago, Smithtown; and Arianna Fraser, Uniondale.

“We know that literacy is crucial to student success and health and wellness and are excited to highlight student work and ideas on this important topic,” said state PTA executive director Kyle Belokopitsky.

Each winner received a $50 gift card to Barnes & Noble, and the students were invited to a celebration dinner during the state PTA’s annual convention last month in Saratoga.

Nora, who attends Edna Louise Spear Elementary School in Port Jefferson, used crayons to create a poster of two pupils reading beneath a rainbow with a slogan that states: “Reading is Transformative.”

“We are incredibly proud of Nora and her achievement,” said Principal Amy Laverty. “Her passion for reading and ability to communicate its significance is inspiring to her peers and our entire school community.”

 

DIX HILLS

Interim superintendent

Brian Conboy has been named interim superintendent of the Half Hollow Hills School District. He replaced Patrick Harrigan, who is now executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District.

Conboy most recently served as interim principal of Floral Park Memorial High School. He has also been interim superintendent for the Babylon and Massapequa school districts since retiring as superintendent of the Seaford School District in 2017.

“I look forward to working together with our board and community to uphold and build upon the district’s proud tradition of educational excellence,” Conboy said.

 

PORT JEFFERSON

Design contest winner

Port Jefferson Middle School eighth-grader Max Quartararo was the grand-prize winner of a design contest coordinated by the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York. He received $250.

Max’s winning design was a postage stamp illustration that featured music notes within a red apple. It will be printed on the orchestra’s official T-shirt for the 2024-25 season and on the cover of the orchestra’s digital program at the Staller Center for the Arts in Stony Brook.

“I am overjoyed,” said Max, adding: “The concept of the design came from the symbolism of how stamps can represent the passage of time.”

 

ISLANDWIDE

Marching band winners

Marching bands from Garden City, Lindenhurst and Oceanside high schools were among six first-place winners of the USBands New York State Championships held this past fall at Lindenhurst High School.

Garden City’s band placed first in the Group 3A class (50-64 performers) with an 89.3 score, Lindenhurst’s band placed first in the Group 3 Open class (50-64 performers) with a 91.7 score and Oceanside placed first in the Group 1A class (1-35 performers) with an 87.5 score.

“The students and staff worked hard to achieve this level of growth,” said Garden City band director Daniel DellaMonica. “This was hands down their best performance of the season.”

