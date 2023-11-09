Making the Grade: LI schools put seasonal spin on learning

Dozens of local schools have hosted fall-themed educational activities in recent weeks to put a seasonal spin on subjects ranging from art to science.

At Hampton Bays Elementary School, first-graders decorated illustrations of trees with red, orange and yellow leaves, and then they counted the number of leaves of each color.

“Fall-themed and seasonal activities are a great way to connect core subjects, such as math, to real-world scenarios,” said Hampton Bays teacher Karly Schmitt.

In Eastport, first-graders at Tuttle Avenue Elementary School participated in a celebration themed around John Chapman, the pioneer nurseryman who became known as “Johnny Appleseed” when he introduced apple trees to several states in the 19th century. Kids heard about everything from the nutritional value of apples to poems about the fruit.

In Copiague, kindergartners measured each other using apples and counted how many they had to add or subtract to cover the height of their classmates at Great Neck Road Elementary School. They also created leaf-shaped suncatchers and designed pumpkins using paper plates.

In Valley Stream, children at James A. Dever, Howell Road, Wheeler Avenue and Willow Road elementary schools learned about the growth process of seasonal fruits as part of “pumpkin patch” events coordinated by each school’s PTA.

“Our students look forward to this every year, and it’s amazing to see our school community come together and have a great time,” said district Superintendent Judith LaRocca.

HAUPPAUGE

Junior Innovators

Hauppauge Middle School students Samvath Karanam and Mihir Sathish Kumar have been named to a list of the “Top 300 Junior Innovators” in the inaugural Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, which was coordinated by the Society for Science and the biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is based in Bohemia.

The 300 middle schoolers were selected from nearly 2,000 applicants from across the country and in U.S. territories. They were eligible if their projects were among the top 1% in local science fairs.

Karanam and Kumar each received $125 and a prize package that included a one-year subscription to Wolfram Mathematica software.

LINDENHURST

New principal

Michael Plias is the new principal of Daniel Street Elementary School in the Lindenhurst school district. He replaced Kimberly Nuñez-Boccanfuso, who is now the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Plias was a principal in the Springfield School District in New Jersey for 11 years, and before that held various teaching positions with the Freehold Borough School District in New Jersey.

Plias said he has "an unwavering commitment to the academic growth and personal development of all students."

He said one of his priorities will be to maintain “an open line of communication and ongoing partnership within our school community.”

MANHASSET

New principal

Richard Roder has been named principal of Manhasset Secondary School. He replaced Dean Schlanger, who retired.

Roder was previously principal of Shelter Rock Elementary School in Manhasset, and before that he was founding principal of Queens United Middle School. He has also been resident principal at STAR (Science, Technology and Research) Early College Middle/High School in Brooklyn as well as a social studies teacher and humanities department leader.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve our outstanding school community at the Secondary School,” Roder said. “Manhasset is truly a special place, anchored in rich tradition and educational excellence. It is not lost on me how truly fortunate I am each day to partner with our staff and families to support our students on their educational journey.”

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Solar carports

The South Huntington school district has broken ground on a project to install renewable energy solar carports at six schools: Walt Whitman High School; Henry L. Stimson Middle School; Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center; Birchwood Intermediate School; Countrywood Primary Center and Oakwood Primary Center.

The project was initiated several years ago after an energy audit assessed the district’s energy consumption and identified areas where energy was being wasted or used inefficiently. It is being developed and overseen by Johnson Controls.

“We’re excited to be able to utilize renewable energy and see a cost savings to the district,” said South Huntington Superintendent Vito D’Elia.

VALLEY STREAM

New principal

Erin Malone has been named principal of Shaw Avenue Elementary School in the Valley Stream School District 30.

Malone, who replaced Chris Colarossi, previously served as principal of the district’s Forest Road Elementary School, which she joined in 2009.

“I am grateful for my past experiences in the district at Forest Road and incredibly excited to build new relationships with the Shaw Avenue family,” Malone said.

NASSAU COUNTY

Schools to Watch

Seven Nassau County schools are among 11 statewide identified as this year’s Essential Elements: Schools to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. The program recognizes schools that demonstrate continuous improvement and excel in four areas: academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure.

The schools are Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington; Garden City Middle School; Island Trees Middle School; Memorial Junior High School in Valley Stream; Plainedge Middle School; Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown; and Wantagh Middle School.

They were selected based on an application process and a two-day visit by experienced educators. The designation lasts for three years and then schools must reapply and be re-evaluated.