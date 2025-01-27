Long IslandLI Life

'Bighearted' teen Francesco Dileo, of Commack, collects winter clothes for shelter residents

Francesco Delio, a student at Commack High School, recently spearheaded...

Francesco Delio, a student at Commack High School, recently spearheaded a winter clothing drive and collected enough items to fill about 160 bags. Credit: Commack School District

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Francesco Dileo is helping residents in need make it through the winter chill.

The Commack High School junior recently spearheaded a two-week winter clothing drive that collected enough new and gently used items — from scarves to socks — to fill approximately 160 large garbage bags for underprivileged people across Suffolk County. That’s four times his original goal of 40 bags, he said.

The assortment went to the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, which had put out a request to the Commack school district for assistance in collecting clothing, according to Dileo.

“I was very excited and shocked that we were able to collect that much clothing,” he said. “Everyone wanted to help. The Commack community is very strong and there is a strong sense of belonging.”

To promote the collection, Dileo, 16, said he posted flyers throughout his school and arranged for daily announcements to be made over the loudspeaker during the December clothing drive. He also received donations through Facebook with the assistance of his parents and put out a request for clothing to his school’s varsity golf, hockey and wrestling teams — all of which he is a member.

The teen collected the items by stationing himself in the school’s lobby each morning and accepting donations from students and staff as they entered the building. Many of the bags were stored in vice principal Matt Keltos’ office until they were picked up by representatives of the county Department of Social Services, which is headed by commissioner John E. Imhof.

“Frankie’s a humble, bighearted young man with a generous spirit who inspired so many to get involved in his coat drive,” Imhof said in a statement. “As a result of his donations, the Suffolk County Department of Social Services has a larger supply of warm winter coats — as well as some hats, gloves and scarves — to distribute to needy adults and children at our centers and in our shelters.”

Keltos, meanwhile, said he was “in awe” of the amount of donations and praised Dileo’s efforts.

“Francesco showed true leadership and really showed what his inner moral fiber is,” Keltos said. “I said to him in the end: ‘You’re going to do great things in life, because you have all the right tools.’ ”

Dileo said he plans to host a winter clothing drive again next school year and is coordinating a drive to collect clothing, toiletries and other items to benefit local veterans this spring.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

