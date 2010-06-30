Guercia recognized for work with health care group

Rosemarie Guercia

Health director

Rosemarie Guercia of Huntington was recently recognized by the United Hospital Fund for her leadership and service to the board of directors of NuHealth, an East Meadow corporation committed to helping Long Islanders get basic health care. Guercia is a former deputy commissioner of the Nassau County Department of Health. She is also co-director of the Long Island Health Access Monitoring Project and vice president of the New York State Public Health Association's Long Island Region.