Asking the Clergy: How do Muslims benefit from the Hajj?

During the last week of June, many Long Island Muslims, as well as believers worldwide, will embark on the Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam: Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Every Muslim who is physically and financially able to do so is required to undertake the Hajj at least once in their lifetime. This week’s commenters discuss the benefits of the Hajj, which is a commemoration of the life and trials of the Prophet Abraham and his family, and one of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

RIZWAN ALLADIN

President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Long Island, Amityville

In the Sahih al-Bukhari collection of the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s sayings, he said that Islam has been built on five pillars: testifying that there is no God but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah (kalima); performing the prayers; paying the zakat (charity); fasting in Ramadan; and making the pilgrimage to the House (of Allah). As such, all acts of Islam only serve to benefit its believers and the world. A Muslim is instructed to perform the pilgrimage once in their lifetime, pay the zakat once a year, fast for one month, pray five times daily, and attest to the kalima every second. Thus, a Muslim is afforded with diversified ways to worship and seek out their Lord. Muslims also benefit from the opportunity to network spiritually with over 100,000 worshippers from all over the world. And the establishment of those ties only fosters greater global harmony, as we connect with brothers and sisters of the different races and ethnicities that make up the Muslim fabric. By donning white seamless garments, bereft of perfumes, cosmetics and jewelry, all distinctions of class, wealth and education are removed. And to return to the land of Muhammad’s birth truly makes this a beneficial experience for all Muslims.

ISMA H. CHAUDHRY

Board of trustees co-chair, Islamic Center of Long Island, Westbury

Performing Hajj can be a challenging test of one’s patience, emotions, spirituality and physical endurance. However, the spiritual significance of this pilgrimage enhances one’s spirituality by engaging in meaningful and humbling rituals steeped in Abrahamic legacy. One of the most well-known stories from the life of Prophet Abraham involves God commanding him to sacrifice his son Isaac, only to provide him with a lamb instead. Muslims commemorate this by sacrificing cattle as part of the Hajj rituals, inspired by Abraham’s faithful devotion to God.

The ritual of Sai involves pilgrims running between two hills to honor Hajar’s unwavering devotion. According to Muslim tradition, Hajar was Abraham’s wife and the mother of Prophet Ishmael, and the lineage that links Abraham to Prophet Muhammad.

Left in the wilderness with her infant son, Hajar ran between the hills in search of safety and was rescued by God’s benevolence. Her inspiring story encourages pilgrims to trust in God’s benevolence and remain hopeful during trials and tribulations.

Hajj serves as a reminder of our mortality and the afterlife, helping us to develop morally and spiritually. It guides us to prioritize our focus on God’s commandments, humanity, piety and tenets of Islam as we participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

MOHAMMAD RASHID

Executive committee member, Islamic Center of Long Island, Westbury

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Unlike praying five times a day and fasting during the month of Ramadan, Hajj is not obligatory for every Muslim unless they have the financial and physical strength to do so. Hajj, which is performed outside of home and community comfort, is not an easy task. It requires a degree of detachment from worldly pursuits and worldly needs. Imagine being thousands of miles away from home, traveling and staying with strangers, and performing required virtues with millions of people within a limited time frame.

What are the benefits of Hajj? There are tremendous benefits of Hajj, such as attaining righteousness. Hajj allows us to develop our character when we fulfill our duties correctly, with sincerity, while respecting the rights of others. It allows us to develop love and respect for the elderly and mercy for younger people. It allows us to develop a habit of refraining from unnecessary comments and arguments, which ultimately helps us to control anger even in situations when we feel that we are right. The Hajj should bring about positive changes in a person’s life and behavior.