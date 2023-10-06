Harborfields High teams win Junior Achievement's 2023 Social Innovation Challenge

Teams from Harborfields High School in Greenlawn have been named first- and third-place winners in a national competition that asked participants to submit ideas to improve and impact their communities.

Nahrahel Louis, who graduated from the school in June, took the top spot nationwide this summer in the 2023 Social Innovation Challenge hosted by Junior Achievement, which is a nonprofit organization that strives to inspire and prepare youth to succeed in a global economy.

Third-place honors went to the Harborfields team of Gabrielle DiMartino, Nabeeha Ilyas, Elizabeth Kelly and Ivie Mergille.

Louis’ idea, titled “Clothing for a Cause,” proposed collaborations and partnerships with schools, businesses and other organizations to create custom apparel for fundraising purposes. The third-place team’s idea, titled “Purté,” proposed a portable solar-powered climate control device that could cool and heat rooms at the touch of a button.

“Our objective is to use fashion as a means of making a positive impact on the world,” Louis wrote in his submission materials. “We will handle the entire process, from design to production, and even shipping, to ensure a seamless and effortless experience for our partners.”

This year, more than 90 teams competed in the challenge from across the country. The winners, who received $500 per student, had the opportunity to further develop their entrepreneurial concepts during a workshop with experts from the challenge’s sponsor, Chick-fil-A.

BAYPORT

New principal

Lorie Beard has been named principal of Academy Street Elementary School. She replaced Kerry Vann, who retired.

Beard most recently served as principal of Long Beach Middle School since 2019, and before that she was the school’s vice principal. She has also served as an instructional coach at Northwest Elementary School in Amityville and an English language arts instructional coach with Western Suffolk BOCES.

“I have had the warmest welcome and am ready to begin this journey,” Beard said.

“I am looking forward to continuing and building upon the wonderful traditions at Academy Street and collaborating with the school community as I get to know students, faculty, staff and families.”

EAST QUOGUE

New superintendent

Michael Miller is the new superintendent of the East Quogue School District. He replaced Robert Long Jr., who died last year.

Miller most recently served as principal/director of physical education for the Bridgehampton School District, where he had worked since 2015, and also held positions in the district including assistant principal and director of physical education and athletics.

“I am honored, humbled and extremely excited to be part of the East Quogue family,” Miller said. “I am looking forward to cultivating relationships with our wonderful students, our inspirational faculty and staff, and our supportive community who continues to value education and put our student needs first. I continue to be inspired and energized by the community’s support for our students and staff.”

GARDEN CITY PARK

New principal

Areyana Schmitt has been named principal of Garden City Park School in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District. She replaced Amy Sullivan, who is now the district’s director of personnel.

Schmitt previously served as an assistant principal at P.S. 143Q The Louis Armstrong School in Queens. Before that, she held positions as a universal literacy coach and a classroom teacher at the elementary level.

“It is a profound honor to be entrusted with the vital task of guiding and nurturing the bright young minds of this remarkable school community,” Schmitt said. “What I am looking forward to the most is continuing the bonds and relationships with the students, teachers, school staff and parents that my predecessor and her team worked so diligently to cultivate. We stand on the shoulders of the principals who came before us, recognizing that a school’s success is never built in isolation.”

MANHASSET

New principal

Jessica Zimmer has been named principal of Shelter Rock Elementary School. She replaced Richard Roder, who is now principal of Manhasset Secondary School.

Zimmer previously served as principal of Forest Lake Elementary School in Wantagh, and before that was an elementary supervisor at Wantagh Elementary School. She has also been a staff developer and elementary teacher in the Copiague School District.

“I am delighted to join the Shelter Rock school community,” Zimmer said. “I am looking forward to working with students, family, and staff to continue Manhasset’s tradition of excellence.”

SOUTHAMPTON

New principal

Patrick Bentsen has been named principal of Southampton Intermediate School. He replaced Justin Cobis, who is now superintendent of the Oysterponds School District.

Bentsen served the past six years as assistant principal of the Comprehensive Model School Project M.S. 327 in the Bronx, where he started his career as a secondary social studies teacher in 2007. He has also worked with the Manhattan Field Support Center for the New York City Department of Education.

“Being in a school like Southampton Intermediate, which places an emphasis on community, is something that resonates deeply with me, coming from a school that also has a vibrant and active community supporting the work in the school,” Bentsen said.

VALLEY STREAM

New principal

Alison Bruno has been named principal of Forest Road Elementary School in Valley Stream School District 30. She replaced Erin Malone, who is now the principal of the district’s Shaw Avenue Elementary School.

Bruno previously served as administrator for community and public information in the Hicksville School District. Before that, she served as supervisor for curricula services in the South Huntington School District and as an assistant principal for the district’s Maplewood Intermediate School.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Forest Road community this year,” Bruno said. “I look forward to forging partnerships and creating an environment where students feel safe, welcomed, and challenged every day.”