Hempstead agenda

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion,

Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Board meeting, 7 p.m. July 12,

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

760 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale

TOWN BOARD

10:30 a.m. July 13

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 14. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are:

East Atlantic Beach: Martin and Jacqueline O'Grady seek variances for subdivision of lot, exceeds number of stories to construct three-story dwelling with garage, second-story deck with stairs and three-story balcony, below flood hazard elevation, on the westside of Brookline Avenue, south of Beech Boulevard.

Franklin Square: Martin Silver seeks variances to construct two-story additions, one-story and second-story additions and front and rear stoops all attached to dwelling; maintain a/c unit attached to dwelling; install a/c unit attached to dwelling at 588 Dogwood Ave.

Merrick: Randy and Patricia Scalise seeks variances to construct one-story addition, balcony and second-story addition with second-story wood deck all attached to dwelling at 2301 Halyard Dr.

ATLANTIC BEACH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:45 p.m. July 12, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

ATLANTIC BEACH

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

GARDEN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

8 p.m. July 14, Village Hall,

351 Stewart Ave.

ISLAND PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,

127 Long Beach Rd.

MALVERNE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Wednesday,

Village Hall, 99 Church St.

MALVERNE

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. July 29, Village Hall,

99 Church St.

CITY OF

LONG BEACH

City Council

7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,

1 West Chester St.

Compiled by Diane Daniels