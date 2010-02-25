Hempstead-North Hempstead police report, Feb. 28

Reports from county or village police, Feb. 14-20

Baldwin

A 2000 Lexus was discovered stolen from the Town of Hempstead parking lot on St. Lukes Place on Feb. 15.

Elmont

A GPS unit was discovered stolen from

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

a 2007 Toyota parked on L Street on Feb. 19.

A GPS unit was discovered stolen from

a 1994 Ford Van parked on L Street Feb. 19.

Jewelry, a laptop computer and a DVD player were stolen from a residence on Locustwood Boulevard on Feb. 19. Entry was made through a pried-open basement door.

Franklin Square

A car radio and a laptop computer were stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet parked on Claflin Boulevard on Feb. 19.

Glass on a rear door at Franklin Square Pharmacy on Hempstead Turnpike was shattered Feb. 16 in an attempted robbery. No loss was reported.

The front door of a physician's office on Hempstead Turnpike was discovered pried open Feb. 16. No loss was reported.

Uniondale

An oil burner gun was discovered stolen from a Union Drive house Feb. 19.

A 1998 Honda was discovered stolen Feb. 20 from in front of an Amsterdam Avenue residence.

A 1994 Honda was stolen from in front of an apartment on Front Street on Feb. 20.

Valley Stream

A laptop computer and a projector were stolen from a 2005 Ford parked at the Green Acres Mall on Feb. 19.

Graceful Notions on Rockaway Parkway was discovered burglarized Feb. 16. Cash, lottery scratch-off tickets and 20 cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

The front door of Jennifer Convertibles on West Sunrise Highway was broken Feb. 15. Damages were valued

at $425.

West Hempstead

On Feb. 16, a motorist was robbed at gunpoint of $180 after exiting the drive-through window at Burger King on Hempstead Turnpike. Two unknown men, one displaying a gun and the other wearing a red ski mask, approached the male victim's vehicle and demanded money.

The spare tire and rim of a 2008 Jeep on Hempstead Turnpike were stolen Feb. 15.

A DVD player and two bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Cornell Avenue home Feb. 19. Entry was made through an open side window.

ELSEWHERE

Bellmore

A Rochester woman, 49, was arrested Feb. 20 for allegedly selling bootleg videos in front of Fresh Look Beauty Salon on Merrick Road. Police said 150 videos were found in a black nylon bag she was carrying.

Bohemia

A Ronkonkoma woman, 27, was arrested Feb. 14 at a store on Route 27 and charged with petty larceny for stealing jewelry, clothing and household items.

Copiague

Items were stolen from a store on Montauk Highway on Feb. 15.

Deer Park

Miscellaneous items, including a purse containing money and credit cards, were stolen from a 2002 Ford parked at Saf T Swim on Grand Boulevard on Feb. 14.

East Meadow

The United Methodist Church on East Meadow Avenue was discovered burglarized Feb. 17. Money was taken from a candy machine and a change machine that were pried open.

Massapequa

Three vehicles, two on Fairview Road and one on Larch Lane, were discovered broken into Feb. 16. Items stolen included an iPod Nano.

A woman's wristlet was stolen after she placed in on the counter at Aunt Annie's Pretzels in the Sunrise Mall. A security video captured an unknown man wearing a tan hoodie and baseball cap take the bag.

Two Massapequa Park boys, both 17, were arrested for petit larceny charges Feb. 16. Police were canvassing the area of Riviera Drive West after a Chevrolet Impala had been burglarized. The youths' car was stopped nearby after police observed it being driven with the lights off. A camera and GPS unit, allegedly stolen from the Impala, were recovered in the youths' vehicle.

Melville

A Massapequa man, 43, was arrested Feb. 18 at a store on Broad Hollow Road and charged with petit larceny for stealing computer programs and four DVDs.

Merrick

A woman's pocketbook was stolen Feb. 17 from a shopping cart in Waldbaum's parking lot on Merrick Road while she was unloading groceries into her car.

A 2000 Nissan was stolen from a parking lot on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Smith Street on Feb. 19.

South Floral Park

Copper piping was stolen from a house on Louis Avenue Feb. 20. Entry was made through a pried-open basement window.

Wantagh

A Lake Ronkonkoma man, 30, was arrested Feb. 16 for several charges including second-degree menacing. He alledgedly threatened a 20-year-old female driver with a 24-inch crowbar after being involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunrise Highway. He appeared to be intoxicated and about 24 pills, believed to Xanax, were found in his vehicle, police said.

West Babylon

Money and jewelry were discovered stolen Feb. 14 from a house on Fleets Point Drive.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe