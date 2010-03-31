Hempstead-North Hempstead police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

Baldwin

Jewelry, a 42-inch flat-screen TV,

an iPhone and a BlackBerry were stolen during a residential burglary on Howard Boulevard on March 24.

Elmont

An arrest was made March 26 in a residential burglary on Emily Avenue in which jewelry, a TV, stereo, and laptop bag were stolen.

Copper piping and tools were discovered stolen from a Roquette Avenue residence March 27. Robbers broke a rear basement window to gain entry into the home.

Cell phones and sneakers were stolen from a Dauntless Parkway residence March 22. Robbers gained entry into the home through a rear door.

Jewelry, a camera and a camcorder were stolen from a Litchfield Avenue residence March 24. Robbers gained entry to the home by prying a basement window open.

Two police officers were injured on Hempstead Turnpike on March 25 while attempting to place a suspect, accused of criminal mischief, in handcuffs. The defendant was subsequently charged

with second-degree assault.

Franklin Square

Jewelry, a laptop computer and $250 were stolen from a Cedar Court residence March 24.

Inwood

Four lug nuts were stolen from a 2008 Dodge Caravan, and the front tire was slashed while the vehicle was parked on Provenzano Street on March 24.

A prescription bottle containing 120 Percocet tablets was stolen following a birthday party at a Bayview Avenue residence March 21.

LAKEVIEW

Police made two arrests March 26 for a burglary on Carol Street in which jewelry and coins were stolen.

A pocketbook was stolen March 27 from an occupied Mahopac Road residence. The front door of the home was open.

A 2009 Nissan Maxima on Langdon Boulevard was discovered stolen

March 23.

A pedestrian on Woodfield Road was robbed of a cell phone March 21 by two men.

Lawrence

A handbag containing $2,000, credit cards, a debit card and personal and business checks were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Beechwood Drive on March 23.

Two customers presented counterfeit $100 bills to a cashier at CVS on Peninsula Boulevard on March 21.

Massapequa

Tires and rims were stolen March 23 from two vehicles parked at Infiniti of Massapequa on Sunrise Highway. A police officer on patrol observed a dark maroon older-model Pontiac with tinted windows leave the dealership at a high rate of speed.

An iPod and a TV were discovered stolen March 24 from a vehicle parked on Hicksville Road.

New Hyde Park

A watch and money were stolen from a locker at a gym on Marcus Ave on March 23.

The front window of Surya Foto Magic on Hillside Avenue was discovered damaged March 23.

North Valley Stream

A Papa John's delivery person was robbed on Val Park Avenue on March 24. Two male suspects said they had a gun and stole the victim's cell phone, $80

and food.

A pedestrian's face was slashed with a razor blade during a robbery on Franklin Avenue on March 23. Two male suspects stole the victim's cell phone and $130.

Oceanside

The hood and sides of a 1995 Ford were scratched while the vehicle was parked on Balsam Street on March 24.

Roosevelt

A 1997 Volvo was stolen from Ellison Avenue March 21. The vehicle was left idling in the driveway.

Uniondale

A vacant residence on Northern Parkway was discovered burglarized March 23. Sheetrock in the basement was damaged to remove copper piping.

El Triunfo Deli on Uniondale Avenue was discovered burglarized March 25. The padlock on a steel rollable gate was cut to gain entry to the establishment, and cash and prepaid calling cards were stolen.

A 1993 Toyota Camry on Hawthorne Avenue was stolen March 24.

A laptop computer was discovered stolen from a residence on Park Place on March 21.

Valley Stream

Tires, rims, batteries, a chrome bumper and other items were discovered stolen March 26 from two trucks on Hook Creek Boulevard.

Jewelry, cash, credit cards, a computer, a camera and video-game systems were stolen March 23 from a Rockaway Parkway residence.

Empire Deli & Grill on Mill Road was discovered burglarized March 23. Robbers pried open a door to gain entry and stole $700, cigarettes and phone cards.

A 2010 Toyota Camry stolen March 25 on South Corona Avenue was later recovered in a town parking lot.

A men's Nassau Wings Motorcycle Club leather vest was stolen from a West Hawthorne Avenue residence March 21.

West Hempstead

Jewelry and two TVs were stolen from a Walton Street residence March 23.

A GPS unit was discovered stolen from a 2008 Mercedes-Benz parked on Maple Street on March 21.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe