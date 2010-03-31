Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

East Farmingdale

Items were discovered stolen March 21 from a storage unit on New Highway.

East Meadow

Jewelry and cash were stolen from a Von Elm Street residence March 23. Robbers kicked in the front door to gain entry to the home.

The Delta gas station on East Meadow Avenue was broken into March 26, and cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen.

Massapequa

Tires and rims were stolen March 23 from two vehicles parked at Infiniti of Massapequa on Sunrise Highway. A police officer on patrol observed a dark maroon older-model Pontiac with tinted windows leave the dealership at a high rate of speed.

An iPod and a TV were discovered stolen March 24 from a vehicle parked on Hicksville Road.

Two digital cameras in an office supply closet and a cell phone and wallet in a locker were discovered stolen at Massapequa High School on Merrick Road on March 26.

Three male youths, 17, were arrested March 23 in the Massapequa High School parking lot for stealing a briefcase containing an iPhone and blank checks from an unlocked vehicle parked at Capital One Bank on Merrick Road. A witness saw the defendants allegedly driving away from the bank in a silver Cadillac. Their vehicle was later found in the school parking lot, and the stolen briefcase was found in the boys' possession, police said.

Massapequa Park

A 1996 Dodge Intrepid reported stolen from Wyandanch on Feb. 25 was recovered March 24 on Glengariff Road.

Merrick

A sliding glass door at a residence on Shore Drive was damaged by two golf balls March 21.

North Massapequa

Cases of beer were discovered stolen March 26 from a locked storage building at a Getty gas station on North Broadway.

Wantagh

Two hundred dollars was stolen from a ransacked Valero gas station on Wantagh Avenue on March 21.

A 1995 Honda Civic parked at a Long Island Rail Road lot was stolen March 25.

Three vehicles were discovered scratched March 22 while parked in a lot on Railroad Avenue.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

Jewelry, a 42-inch flat-screen TV, an iPhone and a BlackBerry were stolen during a residential burglary on Howard Boulevard on March 24.

Copiague

A Lindenhurst woman, 18, was arrested March 21 at Rite Aid pharmacy on Route 27A and charged with petty larceny. She is charged with stealing a mascara item from the store.

A burglary was discovered March 21 at an apartment on Wartburg Avenue. Cash and a gold necklace were stolen. Robbers gained entry into the residence through a rear bedroom window.

Franklin Square

Jewelry, a laptop computer and $250 were stolen from a Cedar Court residence March 24.

Inwood

Four lug nuts were stolen from a 2008 Dodge Caravan, and the front tire was slashed while the vehicle was parked on Provenzano Street on March 24.

Lakeview

Police made two arrests March 26 in connection with a Carol Street burglary in which jewelry and coins were stolen.

A pocketbook was stolen from an occupied Mahopac Road residence March 27. The front door was left open.

A 2009 Nissan Maxima on Langdon Boulevard was discovered stolen

March 23.

A pedestrian on Woodfield Road was robbed of a cell phone by two male individuals March 21.

Lawrence

A handbag containing $2,000, credit cards, a debit card and personal and business checks were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Breechwood Drive March 23.

Two customers presented counterfeit $100 bills to a cashier at CVS on Peninsula Boulevard on March 21 .

Oceanside

The hood and sides of a 1995 Ford were scratched while the vehicle was parked on Balsam Street on March 24.

Roosevelt

A 1997 Volvo was stolen from Ellison Avenue on March 21. The vehicle was left idling in the driveway.

Uniondale

A vacant residence on Northern Parkway was discovered burglarized March 23. Sheetrock in the basement was damaged to remove copper piping.

El Triunfo Deli on Uniondale Avenue was discovered burglarized March 25. The padlock on a steel rollable gate was cut to gain entry to the establishment; cash and prepaid calling cards were stolen.

A laptop computer was discovered stolen from a residence on Park Place on March 21.

Williston Park

Two bags of frozen crab were stolen March 23 from Super H Mart on Hillside Avenue.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe