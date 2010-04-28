Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24

Bellmore

A Syosset man, 42, was arrested April 19 on Bedford Avenue after he was observed breaking the front window of 3rd Base Collectibles on Bellmore Avenue.

A wallet was stolen April 20 from a pocketbook at Bellmore Family Dental on East Merrick Road.

A window of a vehicle parked on Hughes Street was broken April 23. A silver Honda was observed fleeing the scene.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Farmingdale

A vehicle located in a Route 110 parking lot was damaged April 20.

East Meadow

The side window of an Alder Avenue residence was broken April 23, and an iPod, computer tower and jewelry stolen.

Massapequa

Two vehicles parked in the lot at Kohl's on Sunrise Highway were broken into April 18. Items stolen included GPS units and an iPod.

An unknown man was observed breaking into a minivan in the Olive Garden parking lot on Sunrise Highway April 18. A GPS unit was stolen, and the subject fled in a gold Chrysler.

A copper coil, valued at $800, was discovered stolen April 20 from a rooftop air-conditioner unit at A.J. Wright on Carmans Road.

A vehicle on Hunter Ridge Road was damaged by thrown garbage cans April 19.

Massapequa Park

Two vehicles parked in the Friendly's Restaurant lot on Sunrise Highway were broken into April 19. Purses and a sports bag were taken.

An unknown man was observed allegedly stealing a 2003 Cadillac from Firestone on Sunrise Highway on April 18. The man approached the repair shop on a bicycle and noticed the vehicle had its keys in the ignition. He placed his bike inside the trunk and drove off. The vehicle was recovered shortly after in the Ace Hardware lot on Merrick Road.

Merrick

On April 19, an unknown man suddenly appeared in the backyard of a Cornell Place residence where children were playing. The children ran inside the house, and when the father checked the yard, the subject was gone. A witness said the man left in a white van.

Wantagh

A woman's wallet was stolen April 18 from her pocketbook at Mulcahy's on Railroad Avenue. The wallet was later recovered in the ladies' bathroom with a driver's license and credit card missing.

The rear basement door of Cherrywood Pizza and Italian Restaurant on Wantagh Avenue was pried open April 22. No loss was reported.

A cell phone was stolen April 19 from an unlocked locker at Wantagh High School on Beltagh Avenue.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

A house on Jay Way was burglarized April 23. Entry was gained through a rear sliding glass door, and an Xbox, DVD player and car keys were stolen.

Copiague

Bullet holes were found in a fence at a Riviera Drive West residence

April 22.

Elmont

A unknown armed male allegedly stole an unknown amount of money and four cartons of cigarettes from Smart Stop Deli on Hempstead Turnpike on April 21.

A woman, 41, was arrested April 18 on Oakley Avenue and charged with assault, second degree. She is charged with causing injury to the elbow of an arresting police officer and kicking out the window of a police vehicle.

An arrest was made April 18 on Hempstead Turnpike in connection with a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder reported stolen from Miami.

Franklin Square

A Hempstead man, 26, was arrested April 23 at Harrison and Adams avenues and charged with stealing a bicycle. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Hempstead

A laptop and Wi-Fi card were stolen from a vehicle parked in the Red Lobster lot at the Green Acres Mall on April 22.

Long Beach

A Long Beach man, 37, was arrested April 22 and charged with forgery, second degree.

New Hyde Park

A jacket, keys, and a gym bag were taken April 21 from a locked locker at LA Fitness on Marcus Avenue.

Roosevelt

A 1997 Toyota Camry on Cottage Place was stolen April 21.

Uniondale

A 1994 Mitsubishi was stolen April 23 at Nassau Road and Avenue A.

A 2010 Hyundai was discovered stolen from in front of a house at Amsterdam Avenue and Macon Place on April 18.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe