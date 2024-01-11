Hometown Hero: Henry Blair of Cutchogue

A Cutchogue teen is using his upcoming bar mitzvah as an opportunity to feed his school district’s families in need.

Henry Blair, 14, recently raised more than $4,000 through a bar mitzvah project to benefit the food pantry at Mattituck High School, where he is a freshman. The amount was the second-largest single donation the pantry has received since its inception in 2019, school officials said.

To raise the funds, Henry said he encouraged family and friends to donate through the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform, where he received more than 50 donations. His goal was $5,000.

“During COVID, it became apparent how some kids’ parents were struggling,” Henry said. “It’s kind of weird to think that kids I have known or spoken to don’t even have an opportunity to get lunch.”

Henry, who is studying Hebrew at the North Fork Reform Synagogue in Cutchogue, launched the collection as part of a project for his bar mitzvah, which is slated for Jan 20. A bar mitzvah typically signifies a Jewish boy’s entrance into adulthood. Henry said he had to complete a project as an act of community service that celebrates the Jewish principles of faith.

In addition to adding to the pantry’s stock, Henry’s fundraiser will help provide snacks that are placed in classrooms for students throughout the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District.

There are currently more than 100 families living in the district who use the pantry for food. The district also helps pay for heating, oil and other utilities, Henry said.

In addition, the high school created a food pantry club this past fall for students who would like to help prepare food donation boxes for delivery and participate in local food drive events.

“In the season of thanks and giving we are appreciative and grateful for the generous contributions by Henry Blair to our food pantry,” said the school district’s food pantry director, Rafael Morais. “This donation will assist over 30 families through this winter season.”

Henry, who is also a member of his school’s lacrosse team, DECA Club and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), said, “The North Fork is a very expensive place to live and, through no fault of their own, these people need our help. Many people do not realize that things like soap, toothpaste, food items and other household expenses are basic necessities that are still too expensive for some families to afford.”