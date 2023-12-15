Destination hikes in Colorado's parks

One of southern Colorado’s most-recognizable mountains finally has a trail to the top.

After generations in private hands, and after four years under the management of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Fishers Peak has a summit path. That’s the state’s highest peak on the east side of Interstate 25 — the throne-like backdrop to the city of Trinidad, capped by ancient, volcanic rock.

The journey culminates with a careful climb over those rocks to the summit near 9,600 feet. That’s after 8 miles and nearly 3,000 feet of elevation gain. It’s a trek never overly steep but indeed long, with campsites yet to be established along the way.

But the view won’t disappoint, said longtime local and Trinidad Trails Alliance leader Jenn Green. Take it from her: “It’s a destination hike.”

Here are a few more bucket-list trips in the Colorado parks system:

Carpenter Peak, Roxborough State Park

Much of the attention lingers below on the sandstone marvels that give Roxborough its reputation as the Denver area’s Garden of the Gods. But don’t miss the benefit from above — the high point of the park near 7,100 feet.

Carpenter Peak is officially listed as “strenuous.” But you don’t have to be the fittest of the fit for the out-and-back round trip tracked at 6.3 miles and close to 2,000 feet of total elevation gain. The trail wanders around the red rocks before ascending into pine woods and capping at a panoramic view that includes Waterton Canyon, Longs Peak and Denver’s skyline.

Raccoon Trail, Golden Gate Canyon State Park

The name is underwhelming. How about a name like Panorama Point? That’s the destination overlook that this loop passes at one of Colorado’s greatest, busiest state parks.

Catch Raccoon Trail at Reverend’s Ridge Campground, a scenic place to start above 9,000 feet. You’ll travel aspen groves, admire imposing rock and stop to take in views of the Indian Peaks. Then there’s Panorama Point, looking out to the Continental Divide. Round trip, it comes in at 3.7 miles.

American Lakes and Lake Agnes trails, State Forest State Park

In northwest Colorado outside Walden, this state park has national park qualities. It’s no wonder why it’s come to be called “little Rocky Mountain National Park,” with its moose-teeming wilds and alpine lakes spotting 70,000 acres under the gaze of the Medicine Bow and Never Summer mountains.

The trail options are plentiful and splendid. American Lakes Trail is a longer option — “a great backpack trip,” the park calls it — with several side trips and a bonus to continue over Thunder Pass into Rocky Mountain National Park. Lake Agnes is more often visited; it’s perhaps the most photographed lake here with a peculiar, rocky island and view of the Nokhu Crags.