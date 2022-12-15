Newsday Holiday Lights: Homes that will brighten up your nights

As Long Islanders hit the lights to welcome the holiday season, they shared their gratitude for simple pleasures: time to gather with family and friends, to slow down and enjoy the moment, to create an outward display of their spirit for all to enjoy.

“We often get so caught up in the seasonal rush, and the past couple of years have been so challenging,” said Melissa Walsh, whose display glows in Lynbrook. “Everyone should keep in mind that the most important things are the simple things — family and friends and cherishing the simple moments of the season — like driving around with our family and looking at holiday lights.”

You’ll be nothing short of amazed as you traverse the Island — from Sea Cliff to Island Park, Shoreham to Patchogue and beyond — to look at the lights. The hard work and ingenuity of your neighbors is on glorious display. And they can’t wait for you to stop for a look, whether driving or on foot.

“We look forward to our visitors and hope they can come disconnect from reality and just take in the light display,” said Anthony Imperati, whose home lights up the night in West Islip.

Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across Long Island.

Aquebogue

56 Ida Lane, Brown family

Bay Shore

8 Avon Place, Murphy family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

Bellmore

325 St. Marks Ave., Romeo family

Bethpage

3872 Hahn Ave., Ferraro family

2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation; display synchronized to music

Brentwood

163 Grand Blvd., Beatty family

Carle Place

583 Broadway, D’Alonzo family

–Accepting donations for the American Parkinson Disease Association

Calverton

1 Robins Circle, Salzmann family

The Fabris family's Christmas light display at 3 Malibu Lane in Centereach. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Centereach

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family

–Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital; display synchronized to music

58 Woodview Lane, LeViness family

10 Laura Dr., Loggia family

60 Woodview Lane, Luciani family

14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music

Commack

11 Delaware Ave., Salander family

–Featuring a model train Holiday Hanukkah Run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and Dec. 23-27

The Russo family’s display at 7 St. Clair St. in Deer Park. Credit: D.J. Russo

Deer Park

119 Liberty St., Barbieri family

–Accepting donations for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; display synchronized to music

7 St. Clair St., Russo family

–Accepting donations for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation

50 Pebble Lane, Zieris family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

Dix Hills

3 Chantilly Court, Kurkowski family

Elmont

347 Werns Ave., Albano family

–Display synchronized to music

857 Washington St., Culmone family

20 Virginia Dr., Culmone family

Farmingdale

7 Normandy Dr., Catalano family

288 Van Cott Ave., Nemeth family

Garden City

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

Glen Cove

3 Bryant Rd., Basile family

The Levine family decorates their Great Neck home at 1 Highland Ave. for Hanukkah. Credit: Stan Levine

Great Neck

1 Highland Ave., Levine family

Hicksville

416 Division Ave., Cimino family

50 Haverford Rd., Herder family

Holbrook

109 Glen Summer Rd., Murphy family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

Holtsville

4 Blossom Ave., Nardella family

151 Sixth Ave., Sirianni family

Huntington

54 Briarfield Lane, Dickstein family

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

Nichole and William Barnes created this holiday display at 1071 Vanderbilt Ave. in Island Park. Credit: Nichole Barnes

Island Park

1071 Vanderbilt Ave., Barnes family

Kings Park

8 Colby Dr., Esposito family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

11 Alder Dr., Vasquez family

Levittown

20 Haymaker Lane, Baffi family

–Display synchronized to music

22 Crescent Lane, Chirillo family

137 Sunrise Lane, Mordechai-Strongin family

70 Wadsworth Ave., O’Gara family

16 Swing Lane, Shea family

Nick and Alaina Vezzi’s home at 240 S. Third St. in Lindenhurst is decked out for the holidays. Credit: Nick Vezzi

Lindenhurst

36 Irene St., David family

252 36th St., Spinazzola family

240 S. Third St., Vezzi family

Lynbrook

113 Wood St., Walsh family

Malverne

4 Wagg Ave., Armstrong family

Manorville

8 Sheila Ct., Messina family

–Display synchronized to music

Massapequa

21 New York Ave., Marte family

31 Brockmeyer Dr., Risolo family

Massapequa Park

175 Brendan Ave., Giambruno family

308 Ocean Ave., Gordon family

21 Larch Lane, Panetta family

Merrick

2509 Yale Place, Heide family

Miller Place

12 Heather Lane, Leek family

Mineola

444 Lewis Place, O'Sullivan family

Nesconset

5 Laura Ct., Forbes family

North Bellmore

1369 Dewey Ave., Whittaker family

The Oemcke family's holiday decorations at 186 N. Syracuse Ave. in North Massapequa. Credit: Howard Simmons

North Massapequa

289 N. Boston Ave., Bove family

–Accepting donations for Toys of Hope

186 N. Syracuse Ave., Oemcke family

–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Northport

226 Woodbine Ave., Scancarelli family

–Waterfall and lights are synchronized

Oceanside

3286 Messick Ave., Rossello family

–Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society

144 Weidner Ave., Sitzman family

–Accepting donations for the The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund; display synchronized to music

Patchogue

143 Rowland St., Rocklein family

The holiday decorations at the Spagnuolo family's home at 33 Jamaica Ave. in Plainview. Credit: Howard Simmons

Plainview

33 Jamaica Ave., Spagnuolo family

Ronkonkoma

2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis family

–Accepting donations for Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

2570 Sycamore Ave., Ciccarelli family

–Accepting donations for Paws of War

8A Fifth St., Curto family

–Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island; display synchronized to music

4220 Express Dr. S., Fiore family

709 Peconic St., Palminteri family

A dog in a Santa hat is part of the Christmas light display at the Marciante home at 3 Sergent Ct. in St. James. Credit: Morgan Campbell

St. James

11 Heidie Ct., Hare family

–Display synchronized to music

3 Sergent Ct., Marciante family

Sayville

203 Johnson Ave., Theofield family

Sea Cliff

85 Eighth Ave., Brigis family

Seaford

2638 Seminole Ave., Clendenning family

745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio family

Selden

29 Blue Point Rd., Ritchie family

From left, Kristopher Koerner, Mikayla Koerner, 10, Kristopher Koerner, 15, and Nicole Koerner in front of the nativity scene at their Christmas light display at 15 Southgate in Shoreham. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Shoreham

15 Southgate, Koerner family

–Accepting donations for Babies Heart Fund

Stony Brook

44 Mills Rd., Inserra family

–Accepting donations Ronald McDonald House Charities; display synchronized to music

Valley Stream

17 Roeckel Ave., Angioletti family

92 Grant Dr. E., Arencibia Family

Wantagh

2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno family

1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda family

West Babylon

98 Woodrow Pkwy., Gangone family

–Accepting Letters to Santa

1101 Herzel Blvd., Osman family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music

West Hempstead

550 Pauley Dr., D’Aversa family

The holiday decorations at the Imperati family's home at 40 Pace Dr. South in West Islip. Credit: Howard Simmons

West Islip

229 W. Third St., Imperati family

–Display synchronized to music

40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family

–Display synchronized to music

Westbury

853 Bowling Green Dr., Stark family

