Newsday Holiday Lights: Homes that will brighten up your nights
As Long Islanders hit the lights to welcome the holiday season, they shared their gratitude for simple pleasures: time to gather with family and friends, to slow down and enjoy the moment, to create an outward display of their spirit for all to enjoy.
“We often get so caught up in the seasonal rush, and the past couple of years have been so challenging,” said Melissa Walsh, whose display glows in Lynbrook. “Everyone should keep in mind that the most important things are the simple things — family and friends and cherishing the simple moments of the season — like driving around with our family and looking at holiday lights.”
You’ll be nothing short of amazed as you traverse the Island — from Sea Cliff to Island Park, Shoreham to Patchogue and beyond — to look at the lights. The hard work and ingenuity of your neighbors is on glorious display. And they can’t wait for you to stop for a look, whether driving or on foot.
“We look forward to our visitors and hope they can come disconnect from reality and just take in the light display,” said Anthony Imperati, whose home lights up the night in West Islip.
Use our map or the list below to find your way to displays across Long Island.
Aquebogue
56 Ida Lane, Brown family
Bay Shore
8 Avon Place, Murphy family
–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation
Bellmore
325 St. Marks Ave., Romeo family
Bethpage
3872 Hahn Ave., Ferraro family
2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick family
–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation; display synchronized to music
Brentwood
163 Grand Blvd., Beatty family
Carle Place
583 Broadway, D’Alonzo family
–Accepting donations for the American Parkinson Disease Association
Calverton
1 Robins Circle, Salzmann family
Centereach
3 Malibu Lane, Fabris family
–Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital; display synchronized to music
58 Woodview Lane, LeViness family
10 Laura Dr., Loggia family
60 Woodview Lane, Luciani family
14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music
Commack
11 Delaware Ave., Salander family
–Featuring a model train Holiday Hanukkah Run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and Dec. 23-27
Deer Park
119 Liberty St., Barbieri family
–Accepting donations for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; display synchronized to music
7 St. Clair St., Russo family
–Accepting donations for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation
50 Pebble Lane, Zieris family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
Dix Hills
3 Chantilly Court, Kurkowski family
Elmont
347 Werns Ave., Albano family
–Display synchronized to music
857 Washington St., Culmone family
20 Virginia Dr., Culmone family
Farmingdale
7 Normandy Dr., Catalano family
288 Van Cott Ave., Nemeth family
Garden City
4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
Glen Cove
3 Bryant Rd., Basile family
Great Neck
1 Highland Ave., Levine family
Hicksville
416 Division Ave., Cimino family
50 Haverford Rd., Herder family
Holbrook
109 Glen Summer Rd., Murphy family
–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation
Holtsville
4 Blossom Ave., Nardella family
151 Sixth Ave., Sirianni family
Huntington
54 Briarfield Lane, Dickstein family
14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family
Island Park
1071 Vanderbilt Ave., Barnes family
Kings Park
8 Colby Dr., Esposito family
–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation
11 Alder Dr., Vasquez family
Levittown
20 Haymaker Lane, Baffi family
–Display synchronized to music
22 Crescent Lane, Chirillo family
137 Sunrise Lane, Mordechai-Strongin family
70 Wadsworth Ave., O’Gara family
16 Swing Lane, Shea family
Lindenhurst
36 Irene St., David family
252 36th St., Spinazzola family
240 S. Third St., Vezzi family
Lynbrook
113 Wood St., Walsh family
Malverne
4 Wagg Ave., Armstrong family
Manorville
8 Sheila Ct., Messina family
–Display synchronized to music
Massapequa
21 New York Ave., Marte family
31 Brockmeyer Dr., Risolo family
Massapequa Park
175 Brendan Ave., Giambruno family
308 Ocean Ave., Gordon family
21 Larch Lane, Panetta family
Merrick
2509 Yale Place, Heide family
Miller Place
12 Heather Lane, Leek family
Mineola
444 Lewis Place, O'Sullivan family
Nesconset
5 Laura Ct., Forbes family
North Bellmore
1369 Dewey Ave., Whittaker family
North Massapequa
289 N. Boston Ave., Bove family
–Accepting donations for Toys of Hope
186 N. Syracuse Ave., Oemcke family
–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Northport
226 Woodbine Ave., Scancarelli family
–Waterfall and lights are synchronized
Oceanside
3286 Messick Ave., Rossello family
–Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society
144 Weidner Ave., Sitzman family
–Accepting donations for the The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund; display synchronized to music
Patchogue
143 Rowland St., Rocklein family
Plainview
33 Jamaica Ave., Spagnuolo family
Ronkonkoma
2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis family
–Accepting donations for Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
2570 Sycamore Ave., Ciccarelli family
–Accepting donations for Paws of War
8A Fifth St., Curto family
–Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island; display synchronized to music
4220 Express Dr. S., Fiore family
709 Peconic St., Palminteri family
St. James
11 Heidie Ct., Hare family
–Display synchronized to music
3 Sergent Ct., Marciante family
Sayville
203 Johnson Ave., Theofield family
Sea Cliff
85 Eighth Ave., Brigis family
Seaford
2638 Seminole Ave., Clendenning family
745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio family
Selden
29 Blue Point Rd., Ritchie family
Shoreham
15 Southgate, Koerner family
–Accepting donations for Babies Heart Fund
Stony Brook
44 Mills Rd., Inserra family
–Accepting donations Ronald McDonald House Charities; display synchronized to music
Valley Stream
17 Roeckel Ave., Angioletti family
92 Grant Dr. E., Arencibia Family
Wantagh
2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno family
1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda family
West Babylon
98 Woodrow Pkwy., Gangone family
–Accepting Letters to Santa
1101 Herzel Blvd., Osman family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music
West Hempstead
550 Pauley Dr., D’Aversa family
West Islip
229 W. Third St., Imperati family
–Display synchronized to music
40 Pace Dr. S., Imperati family
–Display synchronized to music
Westbury
853 Bowling Green Dr., Stark family
Newsday's LI Life Holiday Lights online was created by photo editors Hillary Raskin and John Paraskevas, video editor Susan Yale, digital producers Joe Diglio and Josh Stewart, and news editor Jonalyn Schuon; interviews were conducted by Jim Merritt.