Ice skating trails to visit in the Northeast this winter

When winter blankets North America, nature offers ice skating enthusiasts more than just traditional rinks. Imagine gliding along trails that wind through serene forests, trace the edges of rivers and stretch across frozen lakes — immersing you in the heart of nature’s icy wonderland. If you’re on Long Island and seeking a winter escape, these three destinations, all within a day’s drive, promise unique adventures and perspectives on the magic of ice.

Lake Morey Skating Trail



82 Clubhouse Rd.,

Fairlee, Vermont

Near Vermont’s border with New Hampshire, Lake Morey boasts the longest ice-skating trail in the United States. “The trail historically measured at 4.5 miles — it changes year to year based on the course of nature,” said Paige Radney, resort experience manager of Lake Morey Resort. The Fairlee, Vermont, resort meticulously maintains the public trail. It also monitors ice thickness, ensuring it’s at least 4 inches for safety. Complimentary skate rentals are available for hotel guests.

Skating season starts around the last weekend of January, weather permitting. Lake Morey’s skating trail is open to the public free of charge. The resort also offers rentals at cost and free facilities to the public. Call: 800-423-1211 or visit

lakemoreyresort.com/activities /the-lake.

Domaine Enchanteur



1180 Rang St-Félix E.,

Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, Quebec G0X 3J0, Canada

An eight-hour drive north from New York City, at Quebec’s Domaine Enchanteur, visitors can skate along seven to nine miles of trails that weave through a pine forest, where snow-covered branches create an enchanting canopy. The experience is nothing short of magical, enhanced by wildlife encounters. You can stop to feed and even hug some animal friends, according to the company’s website.

Skating opens around Dec. 10 to 15, weather permitting. Park open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission in Canadian currency is $18 for children 5-12, and $25 for ages 13 and up, the fee includes a farm sample product. Children under 4 can skate for free. Call 819-378-5946 or visit domaineenchanteur.com or facebook.com/DomaineEnchanteur.

Arrowhead

Provincial Park

451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON P1H 2J4, Canada

Located about 230 miles north of Buffalo, Arrowhead Provincial Park is home to a 0.8 mile-long ice trail that winds through a picturesque, snow-covered forest. Fire and Ice Nights, held every Friday and Saturday from late January to March, transform the trail into a torchlit wonderland. The park has about 17 miles of classic cross-country skiing trails, about 10 miles of skate-skiing trails and just under four miles of snowshoe trails. Advance online reservations for day-use permits are highly recommended.

The park’s skating trail opening date is weather dependent. In past years the trail has typically opened in January. To access the park and its ice-skating trail, visitors must purchase a daily vehicle permit for $21 in Canadian currency. Call 888-668-7275 or visit ontarioparks.ca/park/arrowhead.