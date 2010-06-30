Islip-Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, June 20-26

Bayport

A lighthouse lawn ornament was discovered missing June 21 from the front yard of a South Fairview Avenue house.

Brentwood

A Perry Street resident told police that a man entered the house June 20 by kicking in the basement kitchen window while the homeowner was out.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Central Islip

Copper was discovered stolen from the basement of a Date Street house June 24.

East Islip

A stereo was stolen from a vehicle parked on Robin Hood Drive June 20.

Holbrook

A vehicle parked on Dolphin Lane was discovered broken into June 20, and an iPod, a GPS unit and credit cards were stolen.

Holtsville

A man reported his wallet, containing credit cards, was stolen at the 7-Eleven store on Broadway Avenue on June 20.

Lake Ronkonkoma

A 1994 Toyota Camry, left unattended and running outside a 7-Eleven store on Smithtown Boulevard, was stolen June 20.

Oakdale

The driver-side window of a vehicle located on Riverdale Avenue was broken June 22. A radio and a wallet were stolen.

Compiled by Newsday staff