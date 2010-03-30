Islip Town agenda, April 4
Unless specified, meetings are
at 655 Main St., Islip.
CHANGE OF ZONE
7:30 p.m. Thursday
PLANNING BOARD
7:30 p.m. Thursday
TOWN BOARD
1 p.m. April 13
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. Tuesday
ACTIONS
At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Islip Zoning Board of Appeals:
Brentwood: Granted Jose M. and Lucila Rodriguez permission, for three years, to establish an accessory apartment, north side of Glenmore Avenue, west of Willoughby Street.
Brentwood: Granted Mary Rivera permission to retain a deck,
roof-over cellar and shed with insufficient front and rear yards,
east side of Wicks Road, south of Hancock Street.
Central Islip: Granted Marion
J. Finley permission to retain a pool patio with insufficient rear yard, south side of Ridgewood Avenue, west of Church Street.
Central Islip: Granted John Calvin and Sara Todd permission to retain a one-story addition and an awning with insufficient front yard, north side of East Cedar Street,
east of Boulevard Avenue.
East Islip: Granted Kevin
McPadden permission to retain a shed with insufficient side yard and granted permission, for three years, to establish an accessory apartment, east side of Woodland Drive, south of Rosemary Place.
Sayville: Granted Michael and Donna Coan permission to retain a pool patio with insufficient side and rear yards, east side of Anita Drive, south of Jones Drive.
Sayville: Granted Brian Schneemann permission to build a second-story addition and a roofed-over porch with insufficient side yard, building separation and floor area, south side of Hampton Street,
east of Foster Avenue.
Sayville: Granted James and Dayna Muldoon permission to retain a roofed-over porch and flagpole with insufficient height and floor area, north side of Palmer Circle.
West Sayville: Granted Donald A. and Susan Van Essengelft permission to build one-story and second-story additions with insufficient side yard, east side of Rollstone Avenue, north of Brook Street.
Compiled by Darlene Gein