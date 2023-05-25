Jack Wodicka, East Islip High student, beautifies Great River memorial park

An East Islip High School student recently spearheaded a project to beautify a memorial park in Great River.

Jack Wodicka, a junior, led a series of improvements that included the addition of new flowers and two large nautical boat anchors for decorative purposes, as well as the installation of a walkway and solar-paneled lights to illuminate an American flag at the Great River Memorial Park, which is located just north of the entrance to the Timber Point Golf Course.

Wodicka, a Boy Scout, tackled the effort as part of his Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest achievement attainable within the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 205.

"My family, friends, and community have been extremely important factors in my life," Wodicka said. "Without the people who have supported me on my journey thus far, I doubt I would have been able to achieve this distinguished rank."

Wodicka's other involvements include being a member of his school's World Language and Tri-M Music honor societies as well as a trombone player for the wind ensemble, pep band and pit orchestra. He has also performed with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and the Lighthouse Jazz Band in Great River.

In addition, Wodicka is a certified lifeguard through the American Red Cross and has been a member of the Connetquot-East Islip varsity swim team and Connetquot Swim Club. He has also been a vacation bible school counselor and has volunteered at the Walk to Defeat ALS.