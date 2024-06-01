Long IslandLI Life

Winner: Jeff Sinkiewicz, Junior Soccer Hall of Famer

Jeff Sinkiewicz.

Jeff Sinkiewicz. Credit: Eastern New York Youth Soccer As

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

Jeff Sinkiewicz, of Centereach, has been inducted into the Long Island Junior Soccer League’s Hall of Fame. Sinkiewicz, who served 35 years in the International Brotherhood of Carpenters before retiring in 2020, has been involved with Middle Country Children’s Soccer for nearly three decades — starting as a coach in the 1990s, then becoming a club president for five years, and currently sitting on the club’s board with the position of head referee. He has also volunteered with the club’s TOPSoccer program and at Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach.

Michael R. Ebert
By Michael R. Ebert

Michael R. Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named as 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season. Credit: Newsday/Villa Loarca/Paraskevas

Prepare yourself for the 2024 hurricane season NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season. Credit: Newsday/Villa Loarca/Paraskevas

Prepare yourself for the 2024 hurricane season NewsdayTV meteorologists Bill Korbel and Rich Von Ohlen tell you what to expect this season.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME