Winner: Jeff Sinkiewicz, Junior Soccer Hall of Famer

Jeff Sinkiewicz, of Centereach, has been inducted into the Long Island Junior Soccer League’s Hall of Fame. Sinkiewicz, who served 35 years in the International Brotherhood of Carpenters before retiring in 2020, has been involved with Middle Country Children’s Soccer for nearly three decades — starting as a coach in the 1990s, then becoming a club president for five years, and currently sitting on the club’s board with the position of head referee. He has also volunteered with the club’s TOPSoccer program and at Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach.