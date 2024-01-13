Making the Grade: Jericho students win 2023 New York State Archives' Student Research Awards

Eight Jericho middle and high school students took the top spots in a state competition that recognizes excellence in research, winning in five out of six categories.

The 2023 New York State Archives’ Student Research Awards is a competition for students in grades 4-12. The contest, which is coordinated by the New York State Archives and the New York State Archives Partnership Trust, encourages participants to explore the wealth of historical records held in cultural institutions and records repositories across the state.

The Jericho students submitted documentary projects highlighting a variety of historical topics, including the Salem witch trials, the impact of Danish-American social reformer Jacob Riis’ photojournalism on poverty and the Navajo community members who created communication codes during World War II.

“We’re proud to honor and recognize the work of these students for their outstanding research projects using primary source materials,” the state’s education commissioner, Betty A. Rosa, said.

Jericho’s winners and their divisions: Alison Tae, Jericho High School, high school division winner; Kaitlyn Choi and Madison Choi, Jericho High School, high school division second place; Crystal Pang, Jericho Middle School, middle school division winner; Armaan Dewal and Dylan Rateshwar, Jericho Middle School, middle school division second place; and Chloe Hu and Ara Woo, Jericho Middle School, middle school division third place.

BELLPORT

CLIPPER LITERACY LEADERS

The South Country Central School District has launched a new literacy initiative, titled Clipper Literacy Leaders, in which the high school’s English language arts students visit the district’s elementary schools and read books to the children. The selected books tie in to the district’s social-emotional learning curriculum and connect with various holidays and cultural celebrations.

The program kicked off this fall with high schoolers reading Alexandra Alessandri’s book “Isabel and Her Colores Go to School,” which focuses on empathy.

“It was a wonderful way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in an authentic manner,” said Bellport High School’s library media specialist, Colleen Oates-Robesch, who is spearheading the initiative with Vicki Williams, a literacy coach at Kreamer Street Elementary School in Bellport.

DIX HILLS

VIRTUAL GLOBAL HACKATHON

A four-student team from the Half Hollow Hills Central School District recently took third place worldwide in the data analysis category of the Virtual Global Hackathon. The competition, which is geared toward students ages 13-18, challenges participants to solve real-world problems through technology and creativity.

The team consisted of Laura Lerebours, Niyanth Ponnusamy and Aayush Prakash of Half Hollow Hills High School East and Arav Chand of Half Hollow Hills West, who collectively competed as Team A.L.A.N. They focused on issues surrounding transportation and Uber usage in Barcelona.

The team survived several rounds of competition, in which they submitted a research paper, a video and a live presentation via Zoom. They collectively won $250 as well as $250 in credit for each team member from Crimson Education, which provides support for students who aspire to attend top universities.

PORT WASHINGTON

NEW PRINCIPAL

Eric Mace has been appointed principal of Manorhaven Elementary School in the Port Washington School District.

Mace, who joined the district in 2019, had been the school’s interim principal and before that was assistant principal at the district’s Carrie P. Weber Middle School. He began his career in education as a social studies teacher in New York City.

“Stepping into the role of principal, I am eager to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our students and staff already taking place,” Mace said. “However, what excites me the most are the areas where we can continue to grow.”