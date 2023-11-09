My Turn: A well-earned sensory blast in Long Beach

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends regular physical activity for all seniors to keep them in shape and healthy, my husband and I, both 73, work out with a fitness trainer twice a week.

We use weights, do cardio exercises and use TRX straps hanging from the ceiling. This often makes for a grueling one-hour physical session, but we push ourselves to complete our workout and at the end of each, we look at each other and smile.

Afterward, my husband and I talk ourselves into going to the Long Beach boardwalk to get in our 10,000 steps, which we strive for each day.

We hop into our car and head over to the Neptune Boulevard boardwalk entrance. Once we’ve parked, the walk up the inclined ramp to the elevated footpath is a challenge in itself. Digging our heels into the wooden planks, we hoist ourselves up to the boards and are immediately rewarded with a most satisfying sensory blast.

First, we notice a rush of a cool breeze, no matter how warm the day. How delightful that is! It is followed by a rainbow streak of colors as bicycles swiftly pass us in the bike lane. Sprinters, speedwalkers and roller skaters dash by as well.

As we step into our lane, our attention is drawn to the sun, the color of a pat of butter glinting off the cerulean blue sea. Herring gulls and terns glide across the cornflower blue sky, calling out in high-pitched melodious vocalizations as if welcoming us to their habitat. All at once I feel healed. Immersing myself in this environment causes a biological response. I feel energized, as if the blood coursing through my body is gifting me with endorphins lifting my spirits and thankfully allowing me to lift my legs as well, to begin our power walk.

We chat easily as we head west along the boardwalk. Suddenly, we spy familiar faces heading in the opposite direction at a steady pace.

“Magnificent day, isn’t it?” we call out to our friends as we wave.

“Did you see the porpoises right out there today?” they respond. We rush over to take a look. My husband, Joel, says, “Aren’t we lucky to live in such a beautiful area?” We all agree.

A little farther down, we encounter another draw to the Long Beach area. Considered a surfer’s paradise, enthusiasts on all levels come from near and far to challenge themselves against the highly rated surf. Novices are taught right there on the beach. It certainly adds to the entertainment found on the boardwalk.

We find our energy level increasing. Breathing in the sea air is an elixir for our souls. It also gives us an appetite, so we stop for a bite to eat and later have a dessert of creamy frozen yogurt.

Realizing that many in the crowd are seniors like us is a good sign that so many are able to take advantage of this enticing locale. Some have canes, some are in wheelchairs, but they gather with their companions and are living their best lives. Seeing this, I am invigorated and hopeful that I will be able to continue this lifestyle for many years to come.

Joan Benowitz

Lido Beach

