Winner: Joan Perrini receives leadership award

Joan Perrini, of Coram, has received the “Not for Ourselves Alone” Sandy Feldman Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of her service and leadership to the New York State United Teachers’ local and state affiliates. Perrini, who began her teaching career in 1960, was a social studies teacher at Udall Road Junior High School in West Islip until her retirement in 1998. In 2012, she was elected to the New York State United Teachers’ Board of Directors for Election District 52, which represents one-third of retirees statewide. She was reelected in 2022.