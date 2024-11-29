Long IslandLI Life

Johanna Tappen and Maxx Yellin wed on Sept. 22

Maxx Yellin asked Johanna Tappen to marry him during a...

Maxx Yellin asked Johanna Tappen to marry him during a walk on the beach near his grandmother's Westhampton Beach home. Credit: Erik Davidson/Aperture Alley

By Maria Orlando PietromonacoSpecial to Newsday

Johanna Tappen and Maxx Yellin said they had each other laughing since their first connection on the dating site Tinder in early 2018.

“I knew immediately she would be someone that would keep me on my toes and laughing forever,” said Yellin, 34, a Dix Hills native and business owner. “Six years later, and she still makes me laugh more than anyone I have ever met.”

The couple had their first date at Rio Grande, a Mexican restaurant in Murray Hill, on July 19 of that year and continued their courtship throughout the summer and fall of 2018, exploring different New York City neighborhoods and restaurants.

“We quickly fell in love, going on our first trip together to Westhampton Beach to Maxx’s grandmother’s beach house that first summer,” said Tappen, 36, a social worker originally from upstate Fishkill.

Three years later, Yellin proposed during a walk on the private beach near Yellin’s grandmother’s home.

“He had called my dad and both of my other brothers to ask for their blessing,” said Tappen. “We were enjoying a casual day in bathing suits. Maxx bought a comically large sized bottle of Champagne and kept his backpack [which held the ring] close by on our road trip to Westhampton. I was oblivious that he was planning on proposing. We both cried and Facetimed our families, and then celebrated in Sag Harbor, just the two of us.”

They were married at Land’s End in Sayville on Sept. 22 with 150 guests. It was an afternoon ceremony that incorporated both of their faith traditions — she is Catholic, he is Jewish.

“It was truly a celebration of two cultures,” Tappen said, “a Challah blessing and an Irish wedding blessing before dinner.”

WEDDING VENUE

The couple wed and had their reception at Land's End in Sayville.

WINE AND DINE

Land's End provided the catering which included a choice of filet mignon, mushroom ravioli or Chilean sea bass for dinner. 

HONEYMOON

The couple visited St. Lucia.

LET'S DANCE

"You are the Sunshine of My Life" by Stevie Wonder

FAVE RAVES

Five things Tappen loves about Yellin: how career-driven he is, his infectious laugh, how he prioritizes bringing fun and joy to his niece and nephew, how grounded he is and his love of travel and making new memories. 

Five things Yellin loves about Tappen: Her dedication to helping others through her career, her love of travel, her positive aura, he quick-witted sense of humor and her love for family.

HOME BASE

Upper East Side

