Julianna Pronesti and Matthew Martins said the second time they met was the charm

The second time they met was the charm for Julianna Pronesti and Matthew Martins.

When they first met through a mutual acquaintance, neither was available, Pronesti said. Nine months later, when both were on dating apps, they reconnected and had their first date in April 2019.

“I said, ‘I think I know this guy,’ ” Pronesti, 31, of Smithtown, said after Martins, 33, of Manorville, liked her photo on an app. “But when we were first introduced, I didn’t really look closely at him because I thought he was so cute.”

“We’re both religious, and both Catholic,” Pronesti said. “I was praying for clarity. God showed me Matt when I wasn’t ready but when we met again, I felt it was serendipity and like fate for me.”

“I’ll take it as a compliment,” Martins said. “I’m glad it worked out the way it did. It all fell into place at the right time.”

The couple, who are both teachers, dated for five years, including a year spent teaching in Cody, Wyoming, during the pandemic.

They got engaged on Oct. 28, 2023.

Martins managed to keep his intentions a secret even though Pronesti said she was sure she’d know when he was going to pop the question. “I was getting my nails done like clockwork and wearing white everywhere,” she said.

He enlisted Pronesti’s sister and friend to help plan the surprise. They decided to set the proposal at Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays where Martins works as a Suffolk County lifeguard in the summer. Pronesti’s friend called and asked her if they wanted to go to dinner, after they first spent some time at the beach. “They set up a fire pit and blanket, so it was ready when we got there,” Martins said.

“When we got there, they were hiding,” Martins said. “She didn’t figure it out until we got within 50 to 100 feet of the area when she saw the fire, the blanket, and the sign that said ‘Imagine.’ “

“Then the moon came out and reflected off the water right in front of us,” Pronesti said. “It turned into a magical evening.” Afterward they celebrated with their families during a dinner at Cowfish in Hampton Bays.

They married Aug. 1 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport followed by a reception at Larkfield Manor in Northport with 140 guests.

Joining them for photos was their dog, Jackson, a 14-year-old black Lab mix, wearing a tuxedo collar. He was ring bearer. Pronesti’s mom’s chocolate Lab, Bailey Rose, wore a flower collar and was their “petal pup.”