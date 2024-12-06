Kate Hession & Will Fitzpatrick wed on Aug. 24

College sweethearts Kate Hession and Will Fitzpatrick connected during their senior year at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and have been together ever since.

“We met at the local college bar, Beatnik’s, on March 15, 2018,” said Hession, 28, an email marketing manager from Sutton, Massachusetts. “A mutual friend introduced us at the end of the night, and we walked together after for a late-night pizza slice and exchanged numbers. The next day we had class together and it was clear we both liked each other.”

Looking to make conversation, Fitzpatrick asked to see her homework — even though he had already completed his.

“We became inseparable pretty quickly after,” Hession said.

They went on their first official date the following weekend to a neighborhood brunch spot, Livia’s Dish, where they shared a bottle of Champagne.

After graduation, Fitzpatrick stayed in Worcester to pursue his MBA, and they continued their courtship. The couple relocated to Boston for work, moving into separate apartments near each other.

Fitzpatrick, 29, a management consultant from Saint James, said he knew Hession was the one when he started traveling for work every week and missed her presence while she was gone.

“There was one moment in particular when I was on my plane waiting to take off that I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with her,” he said.

When COVID hit, they moved in with Fitzpatrick’s family on Long Island, where they stayed for 18 months and adopted a dog, Finnegan. Fitzpatrick proposed during a trip to Montauk on Sept. 8, 2022, at Camp Hero overlooking the lighthouse.

“He truly thought of everything — a photographer and even a perfect dinner at our favorite restaurant, Harvest, following the proposal,” Hession said.

The wedding was held at Nissequogue Golf Club in Saint James on Aug. 24 with 140 guests.

Reflecting on their connection, Hession said, “Will and I are so alike — it’s true what they say about marrying your best friend.

“While opposites may attract, our similarities make us an incredible team.”