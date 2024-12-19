Kathryn Scinto and Richard Ernst were wed Aug. 24, their birthday
There won’t be any forgotten birthdays or anniversaries for Kathryn Scinto and Richard Ernst.
“We met on Aug. 24, 2015,” Scinto said. “We exchanged numbers and were talking and realized we were both Virgos. I asked him, ‘When is your birthday?’ and he said, Aug. 24” — the same as hers.
Ernst, 58, a contractor, proposed exactly eight years later, on Aug. 24, 2023, at The Oar House in Patchogue. Scinto, 57, a dental manufacturing sales representative, accepted, and they married this summer, exactly one year later.
Both love animals, and they share four cats and three dogs, Ernst said. They also enjoy cooking together, which can often include freezing food or giving it away to family.
“Our love language is in the kitchen,” Scinto said.
Their wedding in the backyard of their Medford home was officiated by Scinto’s best friend of 40 years, Steven Billings, and attended by 65 friends and relatives. “It was intimate fun with good energy,” Scinto said.
Decorations under a backyard tent included fresh basil centerpieces planted in large tomato sauce cans, she said. Guests found their table numbers on large wooden spoons they took home as a wedding favor. She also sent guests home with a small box of butter cookies made from her Aunt Marie’s recipe after they celebrated with a cupcake tower from Sweets by Honey in Medford and cannoli cups from Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.
Her father, Larry Scinto, of Smithtown, who turned 93 in September, attended the event and enjoyed a dance with his daughter. He died on Oct. 29.
“He was able to come and be there — it was like his birthday party and our celebration all in one,” Scinto said.
WEDDING VENUE
The couple celebrated their wedding in their Medford backyard.
WINE AND DINE
They prepped some of their favorite dishes themselves such as rigatoni alla vodka, mini crab cakes, chicken Marsala and seafood flounder, then hired servers for the day of the wedding. They also had a Long Island oyster and clam bar provided by The Tallmuthashucka, Keenan Boyle; a wood-fired pizza truck from Pizza Passeggio in Babylon; and a grill station to cook skirt steak and lamb chops.
HONEYMOON
They plan a culinary adventure in central to northern Italy, perhaps white truffle hunting, in 2025.
LET’S DANCE
"I Guess I'm in Love" by Clinton Kane.
FAVE RAVES
Five things Scinto loves about her husband: The way he makes her laughr; he makes her feel loved and protected; the way they cook together; he doesn’t sweat the small stuff; and the way they are imperfectly perfect for each-other.
Five things Ernst loves about his wife: The way she loves me; she makes family and traditions important; her kindness and compassion for others; she always knows what I’m thinking and says it “like a mind reader;” how I’ve waited my whole life for her.
HOME BASE
Medford
