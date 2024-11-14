I Do!: Lauren Velocci and Joe Palmese

Lauren Velocci and Joe Palmese started their life together with a “like” he tapped on her photo. It was only 10 days after Palmese’s first try of match.com, encouraged by his brother who met his wife through the dating app.

Velocci wasn’t sure at first if it would lead to anything.“You get ghosted, you never know,” she said, reflecting on her previous dating experiences.

But on the first night the couple, both 33, matched in March 2021, they talked for hours. Their bond grew quickly, but plans to meet were delayed when Velocci tested positive for COVID-19.

Velocci’s quarantine time offered Palmese an unique opportunity to impress her. His caring side shone through by checking on her regularly and offering show streaming suggestions.

“He recommended The Mandalorian — I fell in love with Baby Yoda,” Velocci said with a laugh. “But I think I was falling for Joe, too, without realizing it.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When they finally went on their first date, Palmese was a gentleman — opening doors and walking her to the car.

“I thought chivalry died,” Velocci said. “But it did not with Joe.”

For Palmese, who is formerly of Bellmore, their connection felt like a new chance at love. As an NYPD officer, his unpredictable schedule had been a barrier in past relationships.

“The job is my priority,” Palmese explained. “But having someone who truly understands made me realize for the first time that I could make this work.”

Palmese proposed on April 13, 2023, while the couple vacationed in Aruba. Then this past Sept. 20, they tied the knot at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Ozone Park, Queens. At the reception, a special Polish blessing and lively polka dance celebrated the bride’s Polish roots.

“As we move forward, we hope to start a family, buy a house, and cherish the small moments together,” Velocci said. “But above all, we want to always remember how we felt on our wedding day — blessed, in love, and grateful for the life we’re building.”