LI stained-glass studios will teach you to make light-catching art

It was a beautiful January day in Centereach, but it was more beautiful inside K’s Art Glass Studio on Middle Country Road. There, in what could be described as a room full of rainbows. shop owner Karen Capasso was teaching students to make stained-glass designs.

Capasso stood in the center of her 800-square- foot stained-glass store and workshop, surrounded by glass flowers, spider webs, ghosts, shamrocks, hearts, balloons, frogs, airplanes, kites and Tiffany-style lamps.

“We’re drawing up a pattern,” Capasso, 63, explained as she and a student worked. “We’re doing the math so we get the borders to be correct.”

Stained glass may summon images of majestic cathedrals, but it’s quite possible to learn to make your own — from tiny shapes to larger panels. While the end product can brighten up a room, participants say the creative process also brightens up their days.

“I like the creativity,” said student Suzanne Koste, a retired accountant who lives in Centerport. “This is my retirement hobby. I enjoy working with my hands.”

Capasso offers a wide range of colors and types of glass with which to make stained-glass pieces. She also teaches how to make mosaic and fused-glass art.

For the stained-glass, she helps students pick, mark and cut patterns; grind glass; add copper foil around the pieces, solder, create borders, add hooks and a patina.

She also has plenty of inspiration for pieces on file.

“I have hundreds of patterns,” she said. “Some people go on Pinterest and get ideas. Some people draw their own.”

A beginner’s project usually takes between five and seven classes, she said.

The less adventurous can buy finished stained-glass pieces ranging from a small fish for $5, suncatchers for $15 to $60 and up to thousands of dollars for elaborate designs.

Items for sale at K’s Art Glass Studio in Centereach includes fused-glass pieces and works by various artists. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

A blue, green, yellow and red kite hanging overhead sells for $1,200; an underwater scene is priced at $3,500, and a red airplane that is a kaleidoscope is $4,000.

“The glass is so beautiful,” said Joanne Collins, 64, of Centereach, who also teaches at the store. “And I enjoy making it. It’s enjoyable and it’s calming. It’s therapy.”