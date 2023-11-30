I Do!: Liza Forman and Chris Simonin of Island Park

When Liza Forman met Chris Simonin, she thought he was someone else.

Forman, of Hicksville, had matched with Simonin, of Setauket, on the Bumble dating app and agreed to have dinner with him. But at the same time that she had been chatting with Simonin, she had been talking to another Chris on the app, and also made plans to meet up with him. So when she arrived at the Thom Thom restaurant in Wantagh on Dec. 28, 2018, that is who she thought she was meeting.

Forman quickly realized her mistake and, as the date went on, that other Chris faded from her thoughts.

“I was really drawn to him,” Forman, now 33, said of Simonin. The two had an easy banter and she said she felt comfortable being herself with him.

“I could have said anything, and he would have run with it. It just felt like no pressure,” she said.

Chris Simonin proposed during an Easter egg hunt with his family last year. Credit: Michael Lopacki/Michael John Photography

The two were soon inseparable, with Simonin spending half the week, and then most days, at Forman’s apartment, she said. “He was one of those dates that never left,” she said.

Simonin, now 36, said he knew Forman was “the one” because she always laughed at his jokes, smiled when he would rap while cooking dinner and would go to college lacrosse games, as well as games at his former high school, Ward Melville in East Setauket, when no one else would. He also loved that, no matter where they go, she finds a dog, he said.

Simonin proposed on Easter 2022 during an egg hunt with his family, hiding the engagement ring in a large, sparkly egg, Forman said. On Aug. 26, they married at Swan Lake Caterers in Manorville.

“It’s a Bumble success story!” Forman said.

Guest celebrate at the Aug. 26 wedding. Credit: Michael Lopacki/Michael John Photography