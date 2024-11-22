Black Friday deals at Long Island big-box stores
Here’s a look at some of the deals offered by major retailers this Black Friday. Check stores’ websites or blackfriday.com for updates and more information.
BEST BUY
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; check bestbuy.com for store hours
DEALS: Acer Nitro gaming 31.5” curved WQHD 180Hz 1ms freesync premium gaming monitor, $199.99; LG 4.1 channel sound bar with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, $179.99; Samsung 22-cubic-foot three-door smart refrigerator with all-around cooling, $899.99; HiBoy S2 foldable electric scooter, $299.99; Sony ZV-1F vlog camera, $399.99; Whirlpool 1.9-cubic-foot over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $214.99; De’Longhi La Specialista Opera espresso machine, $699.95.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bestbuy.com
B.J.’S WHOLESALE CLUB
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 7 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Samsung 60” DU6900D Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $347.99; SimpliSafe six-piece home security system with wireless indoor camera and three entry sensors, $99.99; Gemmy airblown inflatables animated Santa scene, $269.99; Sur La Table knife block set, dove or black handles, $79.99; Madison lift recliner with heat and massage, bjs.com only, $399.99; Apple iPad 10.9” 10th generation, 64GB, WiFi, $249.99; Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, $349.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bjs.com
HOME DEPOT
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; check homedepot.com for store hours
DEALS: Husky 270-piece mechanics tool set, $99; Milwaukee M18 18-volt lithium ion cordless inflator with two 5.0ah batteries and charger, $199; Home Decorators Collection Winslow 60-inch double sink, freestanding antique cherry bath vanity with white marble top, $929; Dewalt 15-amp corded 12-inch double-bevel sliding compound miter saw, blade wrench and material clamp, $399; GE Profile 5.0-cubic-foot high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $628;
Troy-Bilt Storm 26-inch 208 cc gas snow blower with electric start, $879.20; Galanz 10.0-cubic-foot retro top freezer refrigerator, $399.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: homedepot.com
MACY’S
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 6 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Grown With Love lab-grown diamond engagement ring, $1,999; Keurig coffeemakers, select styles, $79.99; Champion men’s quilted puffer jackets, $79.99; Coach women’s signature “C” metallic headband and touch-tip gloves boxed gift set, $49.99; Samsonite AirLIFT carry-on spinner luggage, $143.99; Polo Ralph Lauren big boys’ ripstop down hooded jacket, $137.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: macys.com
J.C. PENNEY
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Cooks six-quart air fryer or toaster oven with air fryer, $49.99; iLive home theater projector bundle, $99.99; heated stadium seat, $79.99; Sealy Posturepedic Retford queen mattress, $649; Olaplex haircare, 30% off select products, excludes gift sets; Dockers men’s wool topcoat with scarf, $79.99; Cipton LED kids’ skateboard or scooter, select styles, $17.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: jcpenney.com
KOHL’S
OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday
DEALS: Conair anti-aging LED red light therapy mask, select styles, $129.99; GOTRAX STARZ kids’ hoverboard, select styles, $79.99; Shark rotator professional lift-away upright vacuum, model NV501, $149.99; Cuisinart 3-in-1 outdoor pizza oven, griddle and grill, select styles, $149.99; NIU KQi 100p foldable electric scooter, $249.99; Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB, select styles, $74.99; Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch, select styles, $119.99.
MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: kohls.com
Judge delays Trump sentencing ... Holiday travel forecast ... Navigating politics over Thanksgiving ... FeedMe: Holiday pies ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV
Judge delays Trump sentencing ... Holiday travel forecast ... Navigating politics over Thanksgiving ... FeedMe: Holiday pies ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV