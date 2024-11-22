Black Friday deals at Long Island big-box stores

Here’s a look at some of the deals offered by major retailers this Black Friday. Check stores’ websites or blackfriday.com for updates and more information.

BEST BUY

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; check bestbuy.com for store hours

DEALS: Acer Nitro gaming 31.5” curved WQHD 180Hz 1ms freesync premium gaming monitor, $199.99; LG 4.1 channel sound bar with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, $179.99; Samsung 22-cubic-foot three-door smart refrigerator with all-around cooling, $899.99; HiBoy S2 foldable electric scooter, $299.99; Sony ZV-1F vlog camera, $399.99; Whirlpool 1.9-cubic-foot over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $214.99; De’Longhi La Specialista Opera espresso machine, $699.95.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bestbuy.com

B.J.’S WHOLESALE CLUB

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DEALS: Samsung 60” DU6900D Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $347.99; SimpliSafe six-piece home security system with wireless indoor camera and three entry sensors, $99.99; Gemmy airblown inflatables animated Santa scene, $269.99; Sur La Table knife block set, dove or black handles, $79.99; Madison lift recliner with heat and massage, bjs.com only, $399.99; Apple iPad 10.9” 10th generation, 64GB, WiFi, $249.99; Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, $349.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bjs.com

HOME DEPOT

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; check homedepot.com for store hours

DEALS: Husky 270-piece mechanics tool set, $99; Milwaukee M18 18-volt lithium ion cordless inflator with two 5.0ah batteries and charger, $199; Home Decorators Collection Winslow 60-inch double sink, freestanding antique cherry bath vanity with white marble top, $929; Dewalt 15-amp corded 12-inch double-bevel sliding compound miter saw, blade wrench and material clamp, $399; GE Profile 5.0-cubic-foot high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $628;

Troy-Bilt Storm 26-inch 208 cc gas snow blower with electric start, $879.20; Galanz 10.0-cubic-foot retro top freezer refrigerator, $399.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: homedepot.com

Macy's, pictured here in Bay Shore, will offer Keurig coffee machines starting at $79.99 on Black Friday. Credit: AP/AP/Ted Shaffrey

MACY’S

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 6 a.m. Black Friday

DEALS: Grown With Love lab-grown diamond engagement ring, $1,999; Keurig coffeemakers, select styles, $79.99; Champion men’s quilted puffer jackets, $79.99; Coach women’s signature “C” metallic headband and touch-tip gloves boxed gift set, $49.99; Samsonite AirLIFT carry-on spinner luggage, $143.99; Polo Ralph Lauren big boys’ ripstop down hooded jacket, $137.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: macys.com

J.C. PENNEY

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday

DEALS: Cooks six-quart air fryer or toaster oven with air fryer, $49.99; iLive home theater projector bundle, $99.99; heated stadium seat, $79.99; Sealy Posturepedic Retford queen mattress, $649; Olaplex haircare, 30% off select products, excludes gift sets; Dockers men’s wool topcoat with scarf, $79.99; Cipton LED kids’ skateboard or scooter, select styles, $17.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: jcpenney.com

KOHL’S

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; opens 5 a.m. Black Friday

DEALS: Conair anti-aging LED red light therapy mask, select styles, $129.99; GOTRAX STARZ kids’ hoverboard, select styles, $79.99; Shark rotator professional lift-away upright vacuum, model NV501, $149.99; Cuisinart 3-in-1 outdoor pizza oven, griddle and grill, select styles, $149.99; NIU KQi 100p foldable electric scooter, $249.99; Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB, select styles, $74.99; Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch, select styles, $119.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: kohls.com