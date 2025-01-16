LI fencing schools will help you 'become a modern-day Musketeer'
Fencing, one of five sports that have been a part of every summer Olympic Games since the first modern event was held in 1896, dates back as far as 1190 BC in Egypt. But after falling under the radar for several decades, fencing is once again gaining popularity, enthusiasts said. This is due in part to access to increased fencing instruction, recent recognition of its physical and mental benefits and visibility on social media.
When Long Island Fencers’ Club director Philip Daly entered the sport in the early 1970s, he said there were not many adults participating.
“As a young fencer, I hardly encountered anyone 40 years or older actively pursuing fencing,” said Daly. Today, USA Fencing reports there are almost 14,000 active adult fencers in the United States, 200 of them on Long Island.
So what’s the allure?
“Fencing is a combative dance filled with trickery and deceit, with athletes concealing and misrepresenting their intentions to outscore their opponent,” said Daly. “Fencers rely upon mental acuity, dynamic spontaneity and physical prowess to forge victory.”
There are several fencing schools across Long Island. The Long Island Fencers Club has a robust adult fencing program, with an introductory class suited for beginners.
“During the first class, students are fitted for their fencing uniforms and introduced to basic footwork and blade work,” said Daly. Students have use of the club’s equipment, and are given the choice of three weapons: foil, épée or a saber.
“After the first or second class, they join seamlessly with the other students to become a modern-day Musketeer,” he said.
Diane Powers, 66, from Huntington, has been a student at the Long Island Fencer’s Club for several years.
“It’s great fun! It provides excellent exercise and conditioning, is strategic, engages the mind as well . . . and is a great community sport,” she said.
Powers noted you can learn the basics within a month, but the growth potential is endless. “Adults can compete in tournaments by age group. There are also national and international tournaments ... you can fence into your 80s and beyond.”
Where to Go
Long Island Fencer’s Club, Huntington and Patchogue, longislandfencersclub.com
New York Fencing Academy, Port Washington, fencenyfa.com/nyfa-long-island
North Shore Fencers Club, Great Neck, northshorefc.com
Hills Fencing Institute, Northport, h3fencing.com
Long Island Fencing Center, Carle Place, lifencingcenter.com
Cost
An introductory membership at the Long Island Fencing Academy is $150.00 per month. Though a uniform and equipment is provided initially, students are required to purchase after two months, a roughly $500 cost. Other schools cost as little as $30 per group class, and up to $65 for a 20-minute private lesson.
What To Wear
Comfortable clothes; equipment and uniform are provided.
Safety
Fencing had less injuries than table tennis and badminton in the 2008 summer Olympic Games, according to a 2012 report from Scientific American.
