LI fencing schools will help you 'become a modern-day Musketeer'

Fencing, one of five sports that have been a part of every summer Olympic Games since the first modern event was held in 1896, dates back as far as 1190 BC in Egypt. But after falling under the radar for several decades, fencing is once again gaining popularity, enthusiasts said. This is due in part to access to increased fencing instruction, recent recognition of its physical and mental benefits and visibility on social media.

When Long Island Fencers’ Club director Philip Daly entered the sport in the early 1970s, he said there were not many adults participating.

“As a young fencer, I hardly encountered anyone 40 years or older actively pursuing fencing,” said Daly. Today, USA Fencing reports there are almost 14,000 active adult fencers in the United States, 200 of them on Long Island.

So what’s the allure?

“Fencing is a combative dance filled with trickery and deceit, with athletes concealing and misrepresenting their intentions to outscore their opponent,” said Daly. “Fencers rely upon mental acuity, dynamic spontaneity and physical prowess to forge victory.”

There are several fencing schools across Long Island. The Long Island Fencers Club has a robust adult fencing program, with an introductory class suited for beginners.

“During the first class, students are fitted for their fencing uniforms and introduced to basic footwork and blade work,” said Daly. Students have use of the club’s equipment, and are given the choice of three weapons: foil, épée or a saber.

“After the first or second class, they join seamlessly with the other students to become a modern-day Musketeer,” he said.

Diane Powers, 66, from Huntington, has been a student at the Long Island Fencer’s Club for several years.

Fencer Diane Powers, 66, of Huntington. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

“It’s great fun! It provides excellent exercise and conditioning, is strategic, engages the mind as well . . . and is a great community sport,” she said.

Powers noted you can learn the basics within a month, but the growth potential is endless. “Adults can compete in tournaments by age group. There are also national and international tournaments ... you can fence into your 80s and beyond.”