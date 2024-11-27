Long Island's helicopter schools will teach you to fly

At just 17 years old, Nico Theodores, of Merrick, took to the skies solo for the first time, navigating a helicopter above Republic Airport while his parents and instructor watched in awe. Now 19 and holding both a private and a commercial pilot’s license, he reflects on the journey started with childhood dreams from a Motocross race.

“I’ve always been fascinated by flight,” Theodores said. His inspiration came from witnessing a helicopter fly in to rescue a friend who was injured in a Motocross accident — the very moment that sparked his ambition to become an EMS pilot.

Theodores began his training in March 2022 at Flying Helicopters Made Easy, a school based at Long Island MacArthur Airport. “My first flight was a discovery tour — a half-hour flying that felt like the coolest thing ever,” he recalled. The path to his private license involved a written test, 50 hours of flight time and a nerve-wracking “check ride” that’s similar to a driver’s road test. “The check ride was the most stressful experience of my life, but passing it was worth every challenge,” Theodores said.

For most people considering the training as a hobby or a step along a career path, the financial burden is significant. Theodores’ parents contributed his college fund to this endeavor, and he worked hard as a heavy equipment operator to cover the rest. The total $20,000 spent included flight time, ground class tuition, fees and gears.

Flying Helicopters Made Easy chief executive Ilan Nahoom emphasizes the dedication needed for training. With 15 years of experience and a fleet of five helicopters, Nahoom’s school attracts aspiring pilots from across the region. “The biggest challenge most students face when they start learning is themselves,” Nahoom, 53, said. He noted a shortage of trained pilots due to retiring aviators and waning interest among younger generations, compounded by “increasing global uncertainty.”

For Theodores, now a second-year student at Nassau Community College, earning his licenses has been transformative. “It’s made me more ambitious and confident,” he said. With dreams of becoming an EMS pilot, he encourages others to take a discovery flight. “It doesn’t hurt to try.”