Long Island schools named Schools of Excellence by National PTA

Ten Long Island schools have been named 2022-2024 Schools of Excellence by the National PTA.

The schools are among 19 statewide and 368 nationwide to receive the designation, which recognizes “strong partnerships between families and their school that are enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students,” the National PTA said.

The selected schools are Lenox and Plaza elementary schools in Baldwin, Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School, Barnum Woods Elementary School in East Meadow, Dutch Broadway elementary school in Elmont, Meadow Drive elementary school in Albertson, Seaford Harbor and Seaford Manor elementary schools, West Hollow Middle School in Melville, and Woodmere Middle School.

“Their work to strengthen their family-school partnership has created an environment where families feel welcomed, included and empowered to support their child’s success and where students feel safe, supported and ready to learn, which is more important than ever,” said National PTA President Yvonne Johnson.

The Schools of Excellence program consists of a yearlong commitment to strengthen family-school partnerships by having PTAs and schools collect feedback from their communities to create and implement action plans to improve family engagement. Those that exhibit improvement are named Schools of Excellence, a distinction that spans two years.

“Family engagement and school partnerships are the foundation for a thriving community,” said Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association President Mary Sotomayor. “PTSA is not just about bake sales and fundraisers; it’s about cultivating an environment where every child blossoms, every teacher thrives, and every parent finds a sense of belonging.”

BOHEMIA

New superintendent

Joseph Centamore has been appointed superintendent of the Connetquot School District. He replaced Lynda Adams, who retired.

Centamore most recently served four years as deputy superintendent in the South Huntington School District. He has also been a middle school assistant principal in the Elwood School District, a middle school principal in the Rocky Point School District, and assistant director for human resources for Nassau BOCES.

“This is a community that is rich in pride and tradition, with a passion for providing its children with the highest of quality in educational services and exploratory activities,” Centamore said. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working hand-in-hand with our students, staff, parents and families in building relationships, enhancing pride and striving for excellence.”

EAST ISLIP

New principal

Michael Hansen has been named principal of East Islip Middle School. He replaced Bill Brennan, who retired.

Hansen was previously a math and science director for the East Islip School District, and before that was an assistant principal at East Islip High School. He also spent 22 years in the Connetquot School District, where he was a science teacher and dean of students.

“My goal is to create a safe and stimulating environment where students feel confident to be active participants in their education, feel comfortable taking risks in their learning, and support their social-emotional needs,” Hansen said.

NASSAU COUNTY

New principal

Jennifer Gielarowski has been appointed principal of Nassau BOCES Children’s Readiness Center. She replaced Amy Goldstein, who retired.

Gielarowski previously served four years as assistant principal of Jerusalem Avenue Elementary School in North Bellmore. She has also been a special education teacher for the Performing Arts and Technology High School in Brooklyn and an administrative intern at Helen M. Marshall School in Queens.

“I plan to build upon the center’s foundation of excellence,” Gielarowski said. “There is a sense of family here. We will continue to create a nurturing and inclusive environment where every student feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow.”

NEW HYDE PARK

New principal

Denise Connolly has been appointed principal of New Hyde Park Road School in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District. She will replace Kim LaRegina, who became the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.

Connolly has served as assistant principal of the district’s Garden City Park School and New Hyde Park School since 2020. She started her career in the district as an English as a new language and special education teacher in 2005.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have been a part of the school district for 18 years and I’m so excited about starting this new role as principal,” Connolly said. “It truly is an honor to work alongside such a wonderful school community, and I look forward to this new endeavor.”

OYSTER BAY

New principal

Devra Small has been named principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District. She replaced Tami McElwee, who is now the district’s director of humanities.

Small previously served eight years as director of elementary humanities for the North Shore School District, and before that was an elementary principal in the Mineola School District.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the special, close-knit community here,” said Small. “It is exciting to introduce students to the joys of learning and reading and to make sure that all students acquire the skills they will need for their future.”

WEST ISLIP

New principal

Amanda Harvey has been named principal of Oquenock Elementary School in the West Islip School District. She replaced Jack Maniscalco, who retired.

Harvey had served as assistant principal of the district’s Beach Street Middle School since 2021. She has also been a first- and fourth-grade teacher at the district’s Paul J. Bellew Elementary School.

“Having spent more of my career working with elementary students, I am excited to begin this next chapter at Oquenock in a district I have called home for more than 20 years,” Harvey said. “I look forward with getting to know the staff, students and families of Oquenock."