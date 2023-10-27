Way to Go! Garden City siblings Mannat, Amanat and Armaan Jain teach chess

Two siblings from Garden City High School have been teaching the fundamentals of chess to everyone from elementary students to senior citizens.

Mannat V. and Amanat D. Jain, who are a junior and freshman, respectively, are the founders of Chess4Community, which they launched last year. Their first program was a 10-week class for senior citizens at the Garden City Senior Center, followed by a five-week program for children in grades 1-5 at the Garden City Public Library.

They also host a weekly chess club at the senior center on Wednesdays.

“Chess teaches people to think strategically, and studies have shown that it has cognitive benefits,” Mannat said.

The duo, whose grandparents taught them to play the game, also receive assistance in their chess initiative from their younger brother Armaan, who is a fourth-grader at the Stewart School in Garden City. Their plan is to establish Chess4Community chapters in other local towns.

Mannat, 16, is vice president of his school’s Chess Club, treasurer of the Robotics Club, president and founder of the Bioinformatics AI Club and a member of the tennis team, math team and Science Olympiad team.

Amanat, 14, is a member of the varsity swimming and diving team and Chess Club. She was also president last year of her school’s debate team.