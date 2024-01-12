Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Long Island

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this year celebrated on Jan. 15, was established as a holiday in 1983 to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader. Organizations across Long Island are offering opportunities for learning and service. Please call or email to confirm events.

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

ELMONT

THREE GENERATIONS OF MUSIC FROM AFRICAN DIASPORA

Pianist Alexander Wu performs a tribute to African American music in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free,

elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MONDAY, JAN 15

COLD SPRING HARBOR

MLK DAY OF SERVICE

Help prepare soup, sandwiches and cupcakes for Helping Hand Rescue Mission’s Tuesday lunch program, adults and children welcome, 10 a.m., Kehillath Shalom Synagogue, 58 Goose Hill Rd., free, email rabbi@kehillathshalomsynagogue.org to reserve, kehillathshalomsynagogue.org, 631-367-4589.

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION: DAY OF SERVICE

Poetry, music and songs honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by the Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, Concerned Fathers Association and the Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 2-3:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register at hhhlibrary.org or by calling 631-421-4530.

ELMONT

CELEBRATE: DREAMS DO COME TRUE

Live musical performance by Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble to celebrate the birthday and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 1 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HEMPSTEAD

PARADE AND CEREMONY

Parade assembles at Village Hall, 99 James A. Garner Way, at 9 a.m. and ends at Hofstra University’s Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center North Campus for a ceremony in the main dining room, with keynote speaker Pastor-Elect Curtis Brown of Rising Star Baptist Church in Jamaica, Queens, refreshments will be served, free, villageofhempstead.org, 516-478-6286.

LONG BEACH

COMMEMORATIVE MARCH

March steps off from Laurelton Boulevard and West Park Avenue and ends with a ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m., free, longbeachny.gov,

516-240-2230.

Marchers walk along West Park Avenue to the Martin Luther King Center in Long Beach in 2023. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

MIDDLE ISLAND

DAY OF SERVICE

Create letters, notes and drawings to be donated to Letters Against Isolation and Color-A-Smile, which will send them to seniors living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and memory care facilities, 11 a.m.-noon, Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

PORT JEFFERSON

COLLABORATIVE ART PROJECT

Drop in to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Children and adults can color a heart to match their unique skin tone, to be hung up all over the library to show love for the diverse community, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Port Jefferson Library, 100 Thompson St., free, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

ONLINE: AN AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ICON

Join historian Martin H. Levinson in discussing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights achievements and his legacy, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at

portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

GREENPORT

READING AND LECTURE

Author David Mills will celebrate the March on Washington, held on Aug. 28, 1963, by reading and discussing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, 3 p.m., Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., free, floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

MONDAY, JAN. 22

BALDWIN

BOOK DISCUSSION

A facilitator-led discussion of the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee, will be held in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement he led, 7 p.m., Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register to attend in person or online at baldwinpl.org, walk-ins are welcome, 516-223-6228.

ROSLYN

ONLINE: AN AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ICON

Join historian Martin H. Levinson in discussing Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights achievements and the legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to our nation, 1 p.m., The Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., free, register for a link at bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

BALDWIN

FILM DISCUSSION

A facilitator-led discussion of the film “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962, not rated, 2:09), in recognition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement he led, 1 p.m., Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

MONDAY, JAN. 29

AMITYVILLE

ONLINE: AN AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ICON

Join historian Martin H. Levinson in discussing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights achievements and his legacy, 7 p.m., hosted by Amityville Library, free, register for a link at amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

