Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Long Island

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this year celebrated on Jan. 20, was established as a holiday in 1983 to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader. Organizations across Long Island are offering opportunities for learning and service. Please call or email to confirm events.

ONGOING

STATE PARKS CULTURAL EXHIBITS

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s notable accomplishments and impact on society through free informational displays available at the following Long Island State Park locations:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Jan. 15 to 29, Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, 516-766-1029.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Jan. 15 to 29, Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center-West End 2, 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-809-8222.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Jan. 13 to 27, at Jones Beach State Park, Administration Building, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600.

10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday (except weekends) Jan. 13 to 27, at Long Island Parks Regional Headquarters lobby, 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon, 631-321-3510.

Visit parks.ny.gov for more information.

MONDAY

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION: DAY OF SERVICE

Poetry, music and songs honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, Concerned Fathers Association and the Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, library cardholders can register at hhhlibrary.org or by calling 631-421-4530.

ELMONT

THE DREAM BECOMING REALITY

Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Orchestra perform songs of togetherness and victory, 1 -2:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free,

elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GLEN COVE

COMMEMORATIVE MARCH AND COMMISSION

March begins at 8:45 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 7 Continental Place, and proceeds to Robert M. Finley Middle School on Forest Avenue for a program at 9:15 a.m., attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the local food pantry, free, glencoveny.gov/mlkjrcommission, 516-676-2000.

LONG BEACH

COMMEMORATIVE MARCH

March steps off from Laurelton Boulevard and West Park Avenue and ends with a ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m., free, longbeachny.gov, 516-240-2230.

MIDDLE ISLAND

DAY OF SERVICE

Create no-sew blankets to be donated to community members in need and paracord survival lanyards to be sent to Operation Gratitude for troops and first responders to use in case of emergency, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

UNIONDALE

ADVOKIDS WORKSHOP: LET FREEDOM RING

Learn about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. beyond his “I Have a Dream” speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the Civil Rights movement, participate in a gallery walk of images and create a bell, for children ages 5 and older, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., tickets required, $4 plus museum admission of $18, and $16 ages 65 and older, licm.org, 516-224-5800.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

DAY OF SERVICE: VOLUNTEER EVENT

Participate in a litter cleanup along the lakeshore, meet in field 1, for those ages 12 and older, noon-2 p.m., Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 1000 Lake Dr., free, register, parks.ny.gov, 516-766-1029.

