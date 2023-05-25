Memorial Day on Long Island: How are congregations celebrating?

Memorial Day, to be observed on Monday, is an occasion for downtown parades, public ceremonies and remembrances at local houses of worship. This week's clergy discuss how they commemorate the holiday, which honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in wartime.

Bishiop R.W, Harris Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Bishop R. W. Harris

Grace Cathedral International, Uniondale

At Grace Cathedral International, each year we try to acknowledge Memorial Day in a special church bulletin. Over the years, the church has participated in the Uniondale Memorial Day parade. In sermons, I remind the congregation that Memorial Day is not just for barbequing but it is also a time to honor and remember those who made the supreme sacrifice. We also honor church members who have served or are currently serving in the military.

I remind the congregation that memorials are mentioned in the Bible. Deuteronomy 32:7 begins by saying, “Remember the days of old; consider the years of many generations.” And so, on Memorial Day we remember the sacrifices of other Americans who brought us freedom. I remind those in the pews that freedom is not free, that men and women that came before us paid the price with their courage and valor. And protecting our freedoms often came at a cost that was very dear — their lives. They ought to be remembered for their sacrifices as Jesus taught us to remember him. Whenever we take communion, we do it in remembrance of him.

The Rev. Jim Barnum

The Rev. Jim Barnum

Pastor, Bellmore Presbyterian Church

Our church follows a longtime tradition in celebrating Memorial Day weekend. Boy Scout Troop 192, which meets at our church, places white crosses made by members of the congregation on the church lawn. The crosses bear the names of deceased family and friends of the congregation. Many of those so honored made the supreme sacrifice during wartime. At the Sunday worship service, I share in my sermon how God brought together and made one people from the diversity of peoples that gathered in Jerusalem for the Jewish Festival of Pentecost, 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus.

This year Pentecost and Memorial Day fall on the same weekend. We Christians celebrate both holidays as Pentecost is the birthday of the church, as recounted in scripture in Acts 2. On Pentecost, by the power of the Holy Spirit, people speaking different languages were able to hear the Apostle Peter's words in their own tongue.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Memorial Day, by tradition, the Bellmore Fire Department and I, as their chaplain, will march to unite both the Bellmore and North Bellmore communities. In so doing, we thank those who have given their lives that there may be justice and freedom for all.

Deacon Bruce Burnham Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Deacon Bruce Burnham

Our Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, Freeport

I am a Vietnam War veteran with 23 years of service in the U.S. Navy, and a member and chaplain of the Vietnam War Veterans Association of Nassau County. In 2009, members of the association's executive board and I thought that it would be great to gather once a year to pray for our war dead. With the pastor's permission I put together a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in all our wars and conflicts beginning with World War I. All veteran organizations on Long Island were invited to participate and I invited a veteran to be our guest speaker. We have continued this service annually, with the exception of the pandemic years.

On the weekend before Memorial Day, a remembrance service sponsored by the church and the association is held inside and outside the church. We begin with the posting of the colors followed by the National Anthem and the entrance of the color guard from each of the veteran organizations. The highlight of the service is the tolling of the bell honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in each of the wars and conflicts this nation was involved in. We hope to continue this service well into the future.