Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

SUNDAY, MAY 28

CEDARHURST-LAWRENCE

PARADE AND SERVICE. Parade begins 10 a.m. at Frost Lane and Central Avenue, heading to Cedarhurst Memorial Plaza in the Andrew J. Parise Park, where a service follows, 516-295-5770.

COMMACK

SERVICE. To honor the soldiers and veterans who have died, with the participation of Boy Scout Troop 125, 9 a.m., United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Rd., commack.church, 631-499-7310.

EAST MEADOW

SERVICE. United Veterans Organization ceremony, 10 a.m. to noon, Veterans Memorial, field 6, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-6565.

HEMPSTEAD

CEREMONY AND PARADE. Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery on Greenwich Street. Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. at Hempstead Legion Square, Greenwich Street and Marvin Avenue, followed by refreshments at American Legion Post 390 at 160 Marvin Ave., villageofhempstead.org, 516-478-6286.

HUNTINGTON

WREATH CEREMONY. On the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main St., 10 a.m. Wreaths placed at the World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Women’s Military, Afghanistan and Iraqi Fallen Heroes monuments, as well as honoring three World War II Ghost Army soldiers; Northport High School Tour Choir performs, refreshments follow ceremony; after the ceremony, proceed to Village Green to place a wreath to honor the Huntington men killed in Vietnam; 631-351-3012.

LONG BEACH

CITY MANAGER'S 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER. Begins at 8 a.m. at the Laurelton Boulevard Boardwalk, $40 race day, events.elitefeats.com/23lb10mile, 516-431-3890.

WANTAGH

BETHPAGE AIR SHOW AT JONES BEACH. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds headline the show with other performers to be announced, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission, $10 parking, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., bethpageairshow.com, 631-321-3510.

YAPHANK

PARADE. Begins at 11 a.m. at Cemetery Road along Main Street to Everett Drive, ending at Yaphank Fire Department, 631-924-3200.

MEMORIAL DAY

AMITYVILLE

CEREMONY. Begins at 10 a.m. at the Broadway Triangle gazebo, 631-264-6000.

BABYLON VILLAGE

PARADE AND SERVICE. Steps off 9:55 a.m. at Foster Boulevard and Deer Park Avenue heading to the memorial at Argyle Park Gazebo, service at the gazebo follows the parade, refreshments at American Legion Babylon Post 94, 22 Grove Place, 631-669-0094.

BALDWIN

PARADE AND SERVICE. Assemble 9:15 a.m., parade begins at 9:55 a.m. at American Legion Post 246 on Grand Avenue, south on Grand Avenue to Baldwin Veterans Memorial Plaza at Silver Lake Park, where a ceremony follows, 516-867-9873.

BAYPORT

PARADE AND SERVICE. Assemble 11 a.m. at Middle Road and Connetquot Avenue, east on Middle Road to the Bayport Memorial Park for a ceremony and wreath-laying service, hosted by the Bayport Fire Department, 631-472-0641.

BAYVILLE

PARADE. Ceremony on the steps of Village Hall at School Street at 12:30 p.m., followed at 1 p.m. with a parade that begins at Village Hall, 516-628-1439.

BETHPAGE

CEREMONY AND PARADE. Ceremony at 10:25 a.m. at JFK Middle School, 500 Broadway, parade follows at 10:30 from the school and travels down Broadway, 516-707-3158.

BOHEMIA

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Hubal Street and Ocean Avenue down to Church Street and on to the John Pearl School for a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial (Church Street and Smithtown Avenue), then to the Bohemia Fire Department for a service and placing of wreaths, 631-589-2555.

BRENTWOOD

PARADE. Service starts at 8:30 a.m. at Brentwood Cemetery, Madison Avenue and Jackson Street; parade follows at 9 a.m. and concludes at Ross Memorial Park; sponsored by American Legion Post 1006, 631-273-4443.

BROOKHAVEN

PARADE. Starts at 9 a.m. at Bellport High School on Beaver Dam Road, with a ceremony to follow; sponsored by Brookhaven Fire Department; 631-286-0282.

CALVERTON

SERVICE. Starts at 1 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd., 631-727-5410.

CENTER MORICHES

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins at 9 a.m. at Lake Avenue and Main Street, heading east to Mount Pleasant Cemetery for a ceremony; sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Victory Post 414; 631-878-4908.

CENTERPORT

PARADE. Assembles at 10 a.m. at Centershore and Mill Dam roads, heads down Centershore Road to Harrison Drive, east on Mill Dam Road, southeast on Prospect Road, south on Little Neck Road and ends at Park Circle, 631-351-3012.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MASS. Service held at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, 115 Wheeler Rd., 631-234-8297.

COMMACK/ELWOOD

PARADE. Assembles 10 a.m. at Home Depot's southeast parking lot, heads east on Jericho Turnpike to Veterans Memorial (Cmdr. Fred Amore Cannon Park) at Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Memorial Highway, hosted by Elwood-Commack VFW Post 9263, 631-360-7620.

COPIAGUE

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Dixon Avenue and ends at the main firehouse; hosted by VFW-Warren Keer Post 9482; 631-598-0300.

CORAM

MASS. Services held 9:30 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3442 Route 112, 631-732-3460.

EAST MEADOW

PARADE. Assembly at 9 a.m., begins 10 a.m. at East Meadow High School, ending at Town of Hempstead Veterans Memorial Park, eastmeadowchamber.com, 516-978-5884.

EAST NORTHPORT

PARADE. Starts at 12:15 p.m. from Clay Pitts and Larkfield roads and heads to John Walsh Memorial Park, adjacent to Northport-East Northport Library, 631-351-3012.

EAST NORWICH

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at Walnut Avenue and Route 106; sponsored by the East Norwich Volunteer Fire Company; 516-398-3860.

EAST ROCKAWAY

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at VFW Post 3350, 164 Main St., heads east along Main Street to Ocean Avenue, south on Atlantic Avenue to Woods Avenue past the reviewing stand in front of the East Rockaway Village Hall, 376 Atlantic Ave.; sponsored by American Legion Post 958 and VFW Post 3350; 516-887-8170.

ELMONT

PARADE AND SERVICE. Assemble at 9:30 a.m., parade begins 10 a.m. at Sewanhaka High School, heading north on Landau Avenue, east on Tulip Avenue, south on Covert Avenue and west on Hempstead Turnpike to Elmont Public Library, services follow; sponsored by American Legion Post 1033; 516-351-5057.

FARMINGDALE

SERVICE. Assembly at 1:30 p.m., service at 2 p.m., Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Ave., 631-454-4949.

PARADE. Steps off 10 a.m. at Northside Elementary School, south on Main Street and ends at Village Hall; a ceremony follows; farmingdalevillage.com, 516-249-0093.

FLORAL PARK

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Parade begins 10 a.m. on Elizabeth Street, heads to Memorial Park for ceremonies at 11 a.m.; sponsored by American Legion Post 334; 516-437-1295.

FRANKLIN SQUARE

PARADE. Starts 10 a.m. at VFW Post 2718, 68 Lincoln Rd., heads to the gazebo and veterans memorial at the south end of Rath Park; sponsored by VFW Post 2718; 516-354-9393.

GARDEN CITY

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m., heads down Franklin Avenue, ending at the monuments by the Garden City Library, 60 Seventh St., 516-465-4051.

GREENLAWN

PARADE. Assembles 9 a.m. at East Maple Road and Broadway to West Maple Road, heads south on Broadway to Memorial Park at the intersection of Broadway and Pulaski Road, hosted by Greenlawn Fire Department.

HALESITE

SERVICE. Memorial service at 11 a.m. honoring fallen firefighters, servicemen and women, Halesite Fire Department, 1 New York Ave.

HICKSVILLE

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assembles at 8 a.m., begins at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at 195 N. Broadway (former Sears building), heads south on Route 106/Broadway to Hicksville Middle School on Jerusalem Avenue for a ceremony; sponsored by United Veterans Organization of Hicksville; 516-287-3569.

HUNTINGTON

PARADE. Assembles at 10 a.m. at the parking lot across from Huntington Post Office, heads south on West Neck Road to Main Street, and east on 25A (Main Street) to Stewart Avenue.

KINGS PARK

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at RJO Intermediate School, Old Dock Road and Church Street, east on Main Street to Veterans Plaza for flag ceremony; sponsored by American Legion Post 944; 631-269-4140.

LAKE RONKONKOMA

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 155, Church Street, heads to Raynor Beach County Park for a service at 11 a.m.; sponsored by the American Legion Post 155; 631-588-1401.

LEVITTOWN

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Island Trees Middle School on Wantagh Avenue to the Levittown Library; sponsored by American Legion Post 1711; 516-731-9114.

LINDENHURST

PARADE. Begins 8 a.m. at Breslau Cemetery, west on Newark Street, south on Delaware, west on Charles Street to the monument at Fireman’s Park for a ceremony with the Lindenhurst Fire Department at 11 a.m., then proceeds west on Hartford, south on Wellwood Avenue to Village Square Park and Gazebo for a ceremony at noon, 631-957-7500.

LITTLE NECK-DOUGLASTON

PARADE. Kicks off in Great Neck on Northern Boulevard in front of the Manhasset-Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 4 Firehouse, 2 p.m., 718-279-3200, lndmemorialday.org.

MANHASSET

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins at 10 a.m. along Plandome Road, from Plandome Court to Memorial Place, a memorial service takes place at Mary Jane Davies Park on Plandome Road at the conclusion of the parade.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

PARADE AND SERVICE. Parade begins 10 a.m. on Front Street, west on Front Street to Park Boulevard, north to Clark Boulevard to Broadway, south to Klestinec Park for a memorial service and wreath-laying; hosted by American Legion Post 1066 and the Sgt. Peter F. Colleran Post 7763; 516-798-0244.

MASTIC BEACH

PARADE. Begins 11 a.m. at the lighthouse on Neighborhood Road and proceeds down Mastic Road; sponsored by American Legion Post 1533; 631-395-1981.

MELVILLE

SERVICE. Memorial service at 10 a.m. honoring fallen firefighters, servicemen and women, Melville Fire Department, 531 Sweet Hollow Rd.

MERRICK

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assemble at 8:45 a.m., parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Veterans (Broadcast) Plaza, between Merrick and Brooklyn avenues, to the veterans monument at Lee Avenue for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m., 516-521-6989, merrickpost1282.org.

MINEOLA

PARADE AND SERVICE. Parade begins 11 a.m. at Union Street and Westbury Avenue, west on Westbury Avenue to Roslyn Road, north to Jericho Turnpike, west to Marcellus Road, south to Mineola Memorial Park, 516-747-5860.

NORTHPORT

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at the north end of Laurel Avenue, heads down Main Street to Northport Harbor Village Park, hosted by Northport American Legion Post 694.

OYSTER BAY

PARADE AND SERVICE. Assemble 10 a.m., parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from South Street and Weeks Avenue to town center, to East Main Street, to Ships Point Lane; parade breaks for waterside services, then resumes into town, to Audrey Avenue to Town Hall West for a ceremony at the gazebo; 347-661-3548.

PORT JEFFERSON

SERVICE. Service at 9 a.m. at Steven J. Crowley Memorial Park on Old Town Road. Another service held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, across from Village Hall, Port Jefferson Harbor, 631-473-9774.

PORT WASHINGTON

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Parade begins 10 a.m. on Campus Drive, on to Main Street to Sousa Bandshell in Sunset Park for a service; sponsored by American Legion Post 509 and VFW Post 1819, 516-860-6991.

ROCKY POINT

CEREMONY. Begins at 11 a.m. at VFW Post Rocky Point, 109 King Rd., 631-873-8272.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. at field 2, North Centre and North Village avenues, heads east on Maple Avenue to Rockville Centre Recreation Center, memorial service afterward; sponsored by the American Legion Post 303; 516-678-9212.

SAYVILLE

PARADE AND SERVICE. Steps off from Handsome Avenue at 9 a.m., service follows parade in Sparrow Park and concludes with a memorial service at the Sayville Fire Department, 107 N. Main St., 631-589-0189.

SMITHTOWN

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins at noon at Main Street and Singer Lane, heads west on Main Street to Town Hall, ceremony follows, 631-360-7620.

SOUND BEACH

SERVICE. Sound Beach Civic Association sponsors a memorial service on New York Avenue (Sound Beach Veterans Memorial Park) across from the post office at noon, 631-922-3773.

SOUTHAMPTON

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 10:45 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 S. Main St., heads to Agawam Park, for a memorial service at 11 a.m., 631-283-0247.

ST. JAMES

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assemble at 9 a.m., steps off at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn and Lake avenues, and proceeds north on Lake Avenue to St. James Elementary School for a ceremony; sponsored by VFW Post 395.

SYOSSET

PARADE and CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. at Dawes and Jackson avenues, north on Jackson Avenue to the north side of the LIRR tracks, to Cold Spring Road, west on Whitney Avenue to Queens Street, south to Underhill Boulevard, ends at Memorial Park, Underhill Boulevard and Jackson Avenue, a ceremony follows, sponsored by the Gus Scutari VFW Post 6394.

WANTAGH

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assembly begins at 9:30 a.m. on Beltagh Avenue, by Wantagh Middle School, parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at American Legion Post 1273, 3484 Park Ave., where a ceremony follows, rain or shine, 917-681-4050.

WEST BABYLON

PARADE. Assemble at Arnold Avenue and Route 109 at 9 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m. and proceeds to the American Legion Post 1634, 10 Bruce St., 631-669-3931.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel, Hempstead Avenue and Nassau Boulevard, and heads to the American Legion, 233 Woodlawn Rd.

WESTBURY

MASS. Services held at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Rd., at 9:30 a.m., 516-334-7990.

WILLISTON PARK

SERVICE AND PARADE. Service starts at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 144, 730 Willis Ave., parade follows from Broad Street to Willis Avenue ending at Village Hall; hosted by American Legion Post 144; 516-746-1958.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus, with LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano